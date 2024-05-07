Entertainment

Man Attempts To Shoot Pastor, But God Jammed The Gun

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Talk about trying to get a first class ticket to hell.  A video has gone viral of a man with a gun extended stepping up to a pastor that was preaching from the pulpit, all while the service was being live-streamed.

26 year old, Bernard Junior Polite, walked toward the front of the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, PA and pointed a gun at Rev. Glenn Germany who was in the middle of his sermon and pulled the trigger, but God had other plans.  The gun jammed allowing members to subdue Bernard Polite.

Related Stories

According to Bernard Junior Polite, voices in his head told him do it and that he planned to shoot Germany and “wait to be arrested” so he could go to jail and clear his mind.

After arresting Polite, police say they discovered a man shot to death inside his home Sunday night. That person has not yet been identified.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get Ready to Celebrate One Year of Service with the PNC Fairfax Connection

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

WZAK Radio One Cleveland Personality DJ HazMatt
Dish Nation

Dish Nation Cleveland Minute 070220

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft 31 items
Sports

NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round

Close