Man Attempts To Shoot Pastor, But God Jammed The Gun

Talk about trying to get a first class ticket to hell. A video has gone viral of a man with a gun extended stepping up to a pastor that was preaching from the pulpit, all while the service was being live-streamed.

26 year old, Bernard Junior Polite, walked toward the front of the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, PA and pointed a gun at Rev. Glenn Germany who was in the middle of his sermon and pulled the trigger, but God had other plans. The gun jammed allowing members to subdue Bernard Polite.

According to Bernard Junior Polite, voices in his head told him do it and that he planned to shoot Germany and “wait to be arrested” so he could go to jail and clear his mind.

After arresting Polite, police say they discovered a man shot to death inside his home Sunday night. That person has not yet been identified.

