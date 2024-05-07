The Bijou Star Files: Akron Fires Officer But Not For Shooting Teen

CLOSE

Akron Police Department fires Officer Ryan Westlake, on leave for shooting teen, for unrelated use of force incidents

Ryan Westlake, the Akron police officer who was placed on leave after shooting a 15-year-old in the hand last month , has been fired due to two unrelated use of force investigations. Read More

Watch Ashanti Playfully Tell Nelly She’s Pregnant (Video)

Ashanti is sharing more precious motherhood moments after sharing a video of her playfully telling Nelly she’s pregnant. Read More

Cult Leader Eligio Bishop’s 3 Wives Fight To Overturn His Life Sentence

In 2022, Bishop was arrested on multiple charges, including rape and false imprisonment. Read More

Diddy Shares A TD Jakes Sermon About Remaining “Steady In The Storm”

This past weekend, Diddy took to social media to share a video featuring TD Jakes preaching that one should remain “steady in the storm.” Read More

DJ Vlad Clears The Air After Going Viral For Threatening To Report Black Princeton Professor

Early Monday (May 6), DJ Vlad walked back his threats to report a Black Princeton professor to her employer. Read More

Not These Folks Dragged Kim Kardashian During Tom Brady’s Live TV Roast (Videos)

The only person more popular than Tom Brady at his roast event seemed to be Kim Kardashian. Read More

Donald Trump Violates Gag Order In Hush Money Trial For The 10th Time

Donald Trump was fined for the second time in his hush money trial in New York. A judge ordered him to pay $1,000 for his 10th gag order violation, per the Associated Press. Read More

Drake Slams Kendrick’s Pedo Allegations & Questions His Paternity In New Diss ‘The Heart Part 6’

Fans and critics online are wondering whether Drake is waving the white flag in his rap beef withKendrick Lamar. Read More

BEYONCÉ SHOWS OFF PEACH IN LEATHER CHAPS …‘Cowboy’ Promo Rolls On!!!

Beyoncé is still on her victory lap after her newest album — and still very much in promo mode … evident in the fact she’s giving the people what they want … leather booty shots. Read More

Woman Who Was On Stage With Drake In 2010 Video Speaks Out: ‘It Was Nothing’

The woman who was seen in a resurfaced video from an old Drake show has spoke out. As we previously shared, footage of Drake lusting over a 17-year-old girl was making rounds on social media this morning. Read More.

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Overcoming Her Cocaine Addiction: ‘I Didn’t Want To Die’

Iconic actress and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg has shared her battle with cocaine addiction and how she has dealt with the prevalent drug culture. Read More

Ice-T Dismisses Drake and Kendrick Beef as ‘Random Male Gossip’

Ice-T doesn’t sound too interested in the 2024 Rap War that peaked this weekend with several diss tracks from Drake and Kendrick Lamar . Read More

Brittney Griner Recalls Russian Prison Guards Trying to Get Her Into Men’s Cell: ‘It’s a Game’

Brittney Griner is continuing to open up about her incarceration in Russian prison. Read More

Marlon Wayans Again Says His Mom Is the Reason He Never Got Married: ‘Never Wanted My Mother to Feel Second’

Marlon Wayans never wanted his late mother to be “jealous” of whoever he decided to marry , and for that, he still hasn’t wed. Read More

Katt Williams Cracks Jokes About Reparations, Ukraine War & ‘Club Shay Shay’ Appearance in ‘Woke Foke’ Netflix Special

Katt Williams ‘ new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Woke Foke, is here and the comedian covers a wide range of topics, including reparations, Ozempic, his explosive Club Shay Shay appearance, and more. Read More

Porsha Williams’ Ex Simon Guobadia Rebuffs ‘RHOA’ Star’s Demand for $50k in Bitter Divorce War

Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, has requested to dismiss her plea for a five-figure payment to cover her divorce attorney fees. Read More

Ye Scores Small Victory in Battle With Ex-Donda Teachers Who Claim His School Has No Janitor, Only Serves Sushi for Lunch

West shut down the three former Donda Academy teachers attempting to have him held personally liable in their bombshell lawsuit — but the battle is far from over. Read More

Tyler Perry & DeVon Franklin To Produce Bible-Inspired Love Story Titled ‘R&B’

Are you ready to see some of your favorite bible tales reimagined into modern-day stories? Read More

Euclid police: 2-year-old boy fatally shoots self

The Euclid Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old boy tragically shot himself with a gun in the early morning hours of Sunday. Read More

GoFundMe returns over $400,000 to donors hoping to support homeless man

A fashion student in D.C. went viral for raising almost a half a million dollars for a homeless man that she met and connected with. But now, after raising all that money GoFundMe is going to send everyone a refund. Read More

