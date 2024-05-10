Listen Live
Martin Lawrence Returns To Stand-Up With 36-City Comedy Tour

The "Bad Boys" star will take the stage at Raleigh's PNC Arena in September.

Published on May 10, 2024

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence has just announced that he will be returning to stand-up for his first tour in nearly a decade!

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, Lawrence’s “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour will kick off in Chandler, Arizona on July 20 and will run through April 2025.

And, in case you were wondering… Yes, the tour will make a stop in Raleigh, hitting the PNC Arena on September 6.

Lawrence is making the 36-city trek an all-star affair, with a “who’s who” of urban comedy’s elite joining as supporting acts. Deon Cole and Benji Brown will support Lawrence for the Raleigh show, while several others (including Adele Givens, Ms. Pat, Gary OwenRickey Smiley and many, many more) will pop out throughout the tour.

Lawrence expressed his excitement to hit the road in an official statement:

“Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most; this is what it’s all about for me. But hey…Y’all know what it is!”

Between this tour and the upcoming release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die on June 7, it’s shaping out to be a pretty busy year for Marty Mar…and we are not complaining about that!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 17 on the comedian’s website, www.martinlawrenceontour.com.

Martin Lawrence Returns To Stand-Up With 36-City Comedy Tour  was originally published on foxync.com

