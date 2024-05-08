Listen Live
Timberwolves Rudy Gobert Getting Dragged For Missing Game 2 In Playoffs To Attend Birth Of His Son

Published on May 8, 2024

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game One

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

NBA players are telling how they really feel.  NBA players are having an issue with Minnesota Timberwolves player as well as NBA Defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert, for missing Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday to attend the birth of his son.  Mind you Rudy Gobert and his girlfriend’s 1st child.

Golden State warrior Draymond Green during “The Draymond Green Show” congratulated Gobert on the birth of his son before saying:

“I just felt like — I’m a father of four, I love my kids and I love my wife, but she’s going to have to hold off for me just a few more hours for a playoff game. Me, personally.”  “But number one, congratulations to him. Anytime we bring new life into this world, it’s a special thing. And that’s something like I said, as a father of four, that I don’t take for granted at all. But I also try to not take this game for granted.”

Although Draymond Green is this generations NBA bad boy, his comments aren’t surprising because that’s what people expect from him.  Let’s forgot some months back Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended for five games for putting Ruby Gobert in a chock hold during a game.  However he isn’t the only one who felt Rudy Gobert shouldn’t have missed the game for the birth of his son.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts of Gobert’s absence from game 2:

“It’s a baby, bro,”  “It’s gonna be there when you get back.”  “Whatever you think you’re about to do with the baby, he gon’ be asleep.” “I get that you want to be with your wife and smiling and stuff and your good NBA healthcare insurance … is because of you playing.”

With all these negative things being said the Timberwolves stomped a knot in the Denver Nuggets, winning 106 to 80, without Gobert, going up in the series 2-0.

BTW Draymond Green’s commentating comes while watching the playoffs as a spectator and not a contributor.

Take a look at the videos below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

93.1 WZAK

