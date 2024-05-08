Listen Live
The Bijou Star Files: Brian McKnight’s Son To Tyrese, Bye Jody

Published on May 8, 2024

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 8, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tyrese Weighs In After Rickey Smiley Sends Support To Brian McKnight’s “Disowned” Kids (VIDEOS)

Tyrese is weighing in after Rickey Smiley sent a message of support to Brian McKnight‘s “disowned” children.  Read More

Bye Jody! Brian McKnight’s Son Drags Tyrese For Defending His Dad’s Distance

Nikolas McKnight is not here for Tyrese Gibson weighing in on his and Brian McKnight‘s fractured father-son relationship. The second eldest McKnight spoke out after Gibson critiqued Rickey Smiley‘s efforts to connect with Brian’s “disowned” children.  Read More

Social Media Thinks The Game Is Taking Shots At Rick Ross

Rick Ross has been at the center of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap beef. Read More

Iman Shumpert Had Teyana Taylor’s Fans SHOOK After Saying THIS About Her Met Gala Look

Iman Shumpert had Teyana Taylor’s fans on defense on Monday (May 6). The former NBA player caused a commotion after publicly complimenting his estranged wife on her Met Gala slay.  Read More

Toronto Police Reveal Details About Shooting Outside Drake’s Home

On Tuesday (May 7), news broke about a shooting that reportedly occurred outside of Drake‘s Toronto home. Details about the incident are still developing, but Toronto police recently clarified what information they do know.   Read More

Charlamagne Tha God Goes Viral After Saying THIS About Megan Thee Stallion (WATCH)

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the many artists who will be going on tour this summer, but fans are wondering if it will be a sold-out experience. Read More

Understood The Assignment? Doja Cat Shares Secret Behind Pulling Off Her Wet T-Shirt Met Gala Look (VIDEO)

The ‘Paint The Town Red’ artist went viral for her towel and wet t-shirt looks on Monday (May 6). During a green carpet interview, Doja explained the message and method behind pulling off her wet ‘fit!  Read More

50 CENT SUES DAPHNE JOY FOR DEFAMATION …I Never Raped You!!!

50’s attorneys, Reena Jain and Blank Rome, tell TMZ … “Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist.'”  Read More

DRAKE TROLLED ON GOFUNDME OVER KENDRICK …Co. Wipes ‘Funeral’ Pages

Drake sent the latest shot in his Kendrick Lamar beef, but fans — actually trolls — might have the last say by flocking to GoFundMe to mock him, and potentially profit off his rap demise … which the company’s shutting down.  Read More

TikTok Sues U.S. Government, Claims Newly Signed Law Banning App Violates First Amendment

Looks like TikTok isn’t leaving America without a fight.   Read More

Early hole: Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Boston Celtics 120-95 in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals

For most of Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics could never quite put the Cavaliers away. Unfortunately, Cleveland never could quite make it competitive, either, and eventually, things became unraveled.  Read More

Coroner’s office identifies person who fell from Ohio Stadium during commencement

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who died after falling at Ohio Stadium during the university’s spring commencement on Sunday.  Read More

JIM JONES CLEARED IN FL AIRPORT BRAWL …Cops Agree It’s Self-Defense

Jim Jones‘ wild airport royal rumble made for plenty of bumps and bruises, but it won’t be a stain on anyone’s criminal record — no one involved wants to press charges, and cops are backing Jim’s version of events.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

