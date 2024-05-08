The Bijou Star Files: Brian McKnight’s Son To Tyrese, Bye Jody

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 8, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Tyrese Weighs In After Rickey Smiley Sends Support To Brian McKnight’s “Disowned” Kids (VIDEOS)
Tyrese is weighing in after Rickey Smiley sent a message of support to Brian McKnight‘s “disowned” children. Read More
Bye Jody! Brian McKnight’s Son Drags Tyrese For Defending His Dad’s Distance
Nikolas McKnight is not here for Tyrese Gibson weighing in on his and Brian McKnight‘s fractured father-son relationship. The second eldest McKnight spoke out after Gibson critiqued Rickey Smiley‘s efforts to connect with Brian’s “disowned” children. Read More
Social Media Thinks The Game Is Taking Shots At Rick Ross
Rick Ross has been at the center of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap beef. Read More
Iman Shumpert Had Teyana Taylor’s Fans SHOOK After Saying THIS About Her Met Gala Look
Iman Shumpert had Teyana Taylor’s fans on defense on Monday (May 6). The former NBA player caused a commotion after publicly complimenting his estranged wife on her Met Gala slay. Read More
Toronto Police Reveal Details About Shooting Outside Drake’s Home
On Tuesday (May 7), news broke about a shooting that reportedly occurred outside of Drake‘s Toronto home. Details about the incident are still developing, but Toronto police recently clarified what information they do know. Read More
Charlamagne Tha God Goes Viral After Saying THIS About Megan Thee Stallion (WATCH)
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the many artists who will be going on tour this summer, but fans are wondering if it will be a sold-out experience. Read More
Understood The Assignment? Doja Cat Shares Secret Behind Pulling Off Her Wet T-Shirt Met Gala Look (VIDEO)
The ‘Paint The Town Red’ artist went viral for her towel and wet t-shirt looks on Monday (May 6). During a green carpet interview, Doja explained the message and method behind pulling off her wet ‘fit! Read More
50 CENT SUES DAPHNE JOY FOR DEFAMATION …I Never Raped You!!!
50’s attorneys, Reena Jain and Blank Rome, tell TMZ … “Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist.'” Read More
DRAKE TROLLED ON GOFUNDME OVER KENDRICK …Co. Wipes ‘Funeral’ Pages
Drake sent the latest shot in his Kendrick Lamar beef, but fans — actually trolls — might have the last say by flocking to GoFundMe to mock him, and potentially profit off his rap demise … which the company’s shutting down. Read More
TikTok Sues U.S. Government, Claims Newly Signed Law Banning App Violates First Amendment
Looks like TikTok isn’t leaving America without a fight. Read More
Early hole: Cleveland Cavaliers fall to Boston Celtics 120-95 in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals
For most of Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics could never quite put the Cavaliers away. Unfortunately, Cleveland never could quite make it competitive, either, and eventually, things became unraveled. Read More
Coroner’s office identifies person who fell from Ohio Stadium during commencement
The Franklin County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who died after falling at Ohio Stadium during the university’s spring commencement on Sunday. Read More
JIM JONES CLEARED IN FL AIRPORT BRAWL …Cops Agree It’s Self-Defense
Jim Jones‘ wild airport royal rumble made for plenty of bumps and bruises, but it won’t be a stain on anyone’s criminal record — no one involved wants to press charges, and cops are backing Jim’s version of events. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round
-
R&B Singer Lizzen On Styling Herself In The Visuals For Her Viral Song With Robin Thicke
-
Mother's Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
-
Jennifer Lopez Drops "Dinero" Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]