Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Grace The Cover Of ‘Deeper Than Hair Magazine’

CLOSE

Skai Jackson and her mother, Kiya Cole, graced the cover of Deeper Than Hair Magazine’s Mother’s Day issue and the pair were twinning!

A photo carousel shared to Deeper Than Hair Magazine’s Instagram page May 3, captured the former Disney star and her mother posing for the front cover of the beauty magazine sporting stylish denim ensembles pulled together by celebrity wardrobe stylist DeVonte Elijah.

Jackson and Cole rocked their hair in an elaborate updo fashioned to look like a rose budding out of their natural tresses. The mother and daughter duo paired the look with silver heels and matching accessories.

Inside the feature, Cole and Jackson spoke about their inseparable bond. Cole, who gave birth to her famous daughter in April 2002, revealed that her whole world changed when she became a mother.

“Being a mother changes your whole outlook on how you move in life.”

Jackson confessed that during her childhood, she struggled to comprehend why her mother worked tirelessly to support her and her siblings. However, now that she’s “older,” the Hollywood celeb deeply appreciates the love, discipline and care her mother has dedicated to her throughout the years.

“I understand a lot of the things that she did and the sacrifices she made for me, I get it now,” Jackson said.

Skai Jackson and Kiya Cole

Jackson loves going to the salon to get a good silk press, but she’s careful about over doing the style.

“Once I get my hair done, I don’t press my hair anymore until my next wash day. And if it gets dirty, I’m putting my hair in a banana clip or keeping it in a bun,” the actress, who recently snagged a brand ambassador role with Cantu Beauty, said.

Cole adores sporting short hair. As a mother of three, it holds significance beyond mere style—it’s apart of her personal expression.

“I always feel fearless with my short hair. And I’ve been short since the early ‘90s,” she revealed.

Go behind the scenes of Jackson and Cole’s Deeper Than Hair Magazine photoshoot below.

DON’T MISS…

Skai Jackson Looked Snatched At The 2023 ‘Variety’ Power Of Young Hollywood Event In This Sassy Two-Piece Look

10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Grace The Cover Of ‘Deeper Than Hair Magazine’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com