Howard University College of Nursing Graduation Shut Down

This year’s graduating class is the largest in Howard University history, and that combined with many students not having a normal high school graduation in 2020 due to the pandemic has drawn huge crowds for graduations this year, creating a problem that the historical black college has not seen before.

The incident happened at the graduation ceremony for the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, which according to the Howard University website was supposed to be at Cramton Auditorium. Also the graduation was a no ticket required, first come first serve event and at some point during the ceremony the graduation was halted.

The Dean of the Nursing School at one point said, “Because of the size of the room and because our relatives sometimes do not know how to act, the fire department is now here to shut us down.” D.C. Fire & EMS spokesperson says that they did not shut the event down. They said they instead came to the scene because of a medical call.

Howard University has apologized for what happened and says To rectify this, we will formally recognize our College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences graduates at the Capital One Arena tomorrow, May 11, following our Commencement Convocation.