The Bijou Star Files: Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Urges Him ‘Speak The Truth’

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 17, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Urges Actor To ‘Speak The Truth’ After He Claims Ex-Wife, Tyisha Hampton, Was Impregnated By Multiple Men During Their Marriage

Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell’s daughter is calling him out for comments he made about her mother. Read More

Drake Leads the Pack with Seven Nominations at the 2024 BET Awards: See Full List of Nominees

The BET Awards 2024 nominees are officially out! Drake is leading the pack with an impressive seven nominations, making him the top contender for Culture’s Biggest Night…Read More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Pardons Ex-Sergeant Convicted of Murder in 2020 BLM Protest Shooting

Daniel Perry, convicted for killing armed demonstrator Garrett Foster, has been granted a full pardon and will have his firearms rights restored. Read More

Social Media Reacts After Megan Thee Stallion Officially Kicks Off Her Tour (WATCH)

Social media reacted to Megan Thee Stallion lighting up the stage as she officially kicked off her tour on Tuesday, May 14. Read More

ALLEGED DIDDY MULE ACCEPTS DEAL IN DRUG CASE… No Jail Time!!!

Diddy‘s alleged mule, Brendan Paul, struck a good deal in his drug case — ’cause he ain’t gonna be doing any time behind bars … Read More

KENTUCKY ACCIDENT Dashcam Gets Inside POV …SEMI-TRUCK DANGLING ON BRIDGE

Dashcam footage from the Clark Memorial Bridge crash shows just how terrifying the ordeal was for the driver on the inside … who was left dangling over the Ohio River. Read More

T-SWIFT & KIM K AMONG CELEBS BEING BLOCKED EN MASSE …Over New Viral Gaza Trend

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are among the biggest celebs being blocked en masse on social media — and it all has to do with the Israel-Palestine war, among other issues. Read More

CARDI B NOT VOTING FOR BIDEN OR TRUMP …Americans Got Betrayed!!!

Cardi B won’t be casting her ballot for Joe Biden or Donald Trump this November … ’cause she’s calling them both failures as Commanders In Chief. Read More

Catholic Priest Under Investigation After Claiming Jesus Christ Died On The Cross ‘With An Erection’

Photo Credit: Diocese of Hexham & Newcastle

An American Catholic priest in the United Kingdom is now under investigation after telling his parishioners that Jesus Christ died on the cross “with an erection.” Read More

Ex-Facebook & Nike Manager Sentenced to Prison for $5 Million Embezzlement Scheme

A former diversity program manager at Facebook and Nike was sentenced to over five years in prison after confessing to embezzling more than $5 million from these companies. Read More

Baltimore Mayor Walks Out to Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” Chorus Before Declaring Primary Victory

The song’s chorus was played on a loop after Brandon Scott prevailed over former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon. Read More

Common on Ice Cube Beef: ‘We Had a Little Confrontation and I Was Like, Man, This Might Get Ugly’

The two rappers sparred in the mid-’90s when Cube took offense to a line in Com’s “I Used to Love H.E.R.” Read More

Department of Justice Moves to Reclassify Marijuana as Less Dangerous Drug

The Justice Department has taken a significant step towards rescheduling marijuana, initiating the formal process to reclassify the drug as lower-risk and remove it from a category that treated it as more dangerous than fentanyl and methamphetamine. Read More

Georgia Man Who Licked Kid’s Feet at Trampoline Park Gets 10-Year Jail Sentence

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for licking a boy’s feet at a trampoline park in Georgia last January. Read More

Manika Gamble Becomes The First Black Woman To Conquer Namibia’s 155-Mile Race

Manika Gamble recently became the first Black woman to conquer the Namibia 155-mile race! Read More

Latto Supports Angel Reese At Her WNBA Debut Game (VIDEO)

Big Latto traveled to Texas to catch Angel Reese‘s first WNBA game on Wednesday, May 15. Read More

Deiondra Sanders Gives Baby Bump Update Days After Dreezy Seemingly Implied Jacquees Is Still On Her Line

Deiondra Sanders recently gave fans a visual update on her baby bump! Read More

Awww! Brittney Griner & Her Wife Cherelle Reveal The Gender And Name Of Their Unborn Baby (WATCH)

Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle have revealed the gender and name of their unborn child. Read More

Cardi B Admits To Putting Her Marriage To Offset Last On Her Priority List: ‘My Career Come First, Then My Kids Come Second’

Rap superstar Cardi B recently reflected on how she contributes to issues in her relationship with husband Offset. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am