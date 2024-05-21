The Bijou Star Files: Diddy Viral Video Weekend

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 20, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Diddy Speaks Out For The First Time After Footage Of Him Assaulting Cassie In 2016 Goes Viral

Diddy has officially issued an apology following the release of the horrifying assault video. As The Shade Room previously reported, CNN obtained exclusive surveillance footage that shows Sean “Diddy” Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. Read More

50 Cent on Why Diddy Assault Video Was Released: ‘This Is Why They Put That Tape Out’

On Friday, the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to share a sarcastic response about the graphic footage, which shows Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Fif’s comments come as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. Read More

CASSIE LAWYER SLAMS DIDDY’S APOLOGY …Over 2016 Assault Video

Cassie’s legal team is crapping on Diddy’s apology over the leaked 2016 video that shows him assaulting her — calling him a hypocrite … and suggesting he misled the public. Read More

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reacts To Video Of Diddy Assaulting Cassie In 2016

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is revealing its next steps. Read More

Resurfaced Clips Of Diddy’s 2022 BET Awards Speech Trends Online After He Thanked Cassie, T.D. Jakes & MORE

The surveillance footage obtained by CNN has sparked several reactions and even led social media users to dig up past receipts on the Bad Boy Records founder. Read More

Diddy’s Former Assistant Explains Why She Wasn’t Surprised By The Video Of Diddy Attacking Cassie In 2016

Now, Diddy’s former assistant, Suzi Siegel, is weighing in as well. Read More

REVOLT Reacts After Video Of Diddy Abusing Cassie Surfaces

REVOLT released a statement amid surfaced video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs abuse against Cassie.Read More

DIDDY NOT LAYING LOW, OUT & ABOUT IN MIAMI… After Cassie Video

Diddy isn’t hiding from cameras in the wake of the Cassie video – if anything, he’s making a point to be out in public … stepping out into the wild and seemingly telegraphing a few things, if these pics are any indication. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am