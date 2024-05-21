Mute Diddy Campaign Has Officially Started

CLOSE

Won’t stop, don’t stop ‘Bad Boy’ for life brakes are officially being put on as it seems a ‘cancel culture’ has started after a video of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel hall way went viral.

On Friday a 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN shows Diddy grab, shove, drag, and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation. Cassie a few months back reached an undisclosed settlement. We posed the question when the video made its rounds, “Is it over for Diddy?” even though he followed up with an apology video on Sunday.

The answer…New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the CNN-shared footage and Diddy’s subsequent statement. Per Adams, “an analysis” is underway with regards to potentially rescinding the key honor, something that Adams said has never been done in the city’s history. It’s also being reported that Peloton has shared that they are ‘pausing’ the use Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ music and songs in their classes.

See video below