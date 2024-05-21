Listen Live
Entertainment

Mute Diddy Campaign Has Officially Started

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: David Lefranc / Getty

Won’t stop, don’t stop ‘Bad Boy’ for life brakes are officially being put on as it seems a ‘cancel culture’ has started after a video of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel hall way went viral.

On Friday a 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN shows Diddy grab, shove, drag, and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation.  Cassie a few months back reached an undisclosed settlement.  We posed the question when the video made its rounds, “Is it over for Diddy?”  even though he followed up with an apology video on Sunday.

Related Stories

The answer…New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the CNN-shared footage and Diddy’s subsequent statement. Per Adams, “an analysis” is underway with regards to potentially rescinding the key honor, something that Adams said has never been done in the city’s history.  It’s also being reported that Peloton has shared that they are ‘pausing’ the use Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ music and songs in their classes.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Rev. Al Sharpton “There Are Too Many Punks In The Pulpit”

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Tyrese Reveals Why He Wasn’t on Season One of ‘Empire’

Entertainment

Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids

Set It Off Live
- CLE

Win Tickets To ‘Set It Off’ Live!!

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Ben Crump Is Representing History Repeating Itself Once Again

News

50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy, Citing Defamation Over Rape Allegations

Sam Sylk

Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Cleveland

News

Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close