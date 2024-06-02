27 Shot, 1 Dead Following A Mass Shoot At An Akron Block Party

CLOSE

You hear of mass shooting in major cities often, but never in the town that ‘Just A Kid From Akron’ was from. Sad and scary news is being report this morning as just after midnight, Sunday morning, a mass shooting in Akron has claimed the life of 1 man with 27 others being injured in a shooting at block party on Akron, Ohio, east side.

According to a report on the block of 8th avenue and Kelly Ave. during a block party when gunfire broke out. At this time all is known is the victim that was killed in the shooting is a 27 year old male.

The Akron police and fire departments and a representative for the mayor’s office have not given any further information at this time.

