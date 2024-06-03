Prayers: First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Has Passed At 86

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, mother, Marian Robinson, has passed away Friday, May 31, 2024 at the age of 86.

According to a family statement:

“She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her,”

Marian Robinson mother of two children, Craig Robinson and Michelle Obama, was a lifelong Chicago resident left her hometown with “a healthy nudge” when her daughter moved into the White House with former President Barack Obama after he won the 2008 election.

Michelle Obama took to ‘X’ to share the passing of her mother:

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed,” “She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

In a joint statement, Michelle and Barack said had this to say about Marian Robinson:

“had a way of summing up the truths about life in a word or two, maybe a quick phrase that made everyone around her stop and think” and that “In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example.”

Let’s keep Michelle, Craig, Barack, Kelly, Avery, Leslie, Malia, Sasha, Austin, and Aaron uplifted in our prayers.