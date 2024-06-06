Listen Live
Lucky Daye Talks Tour Stop In Cleveland, New Music & More!

Published on June 6, 2024

Source: R1 / General

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lucky Daye stopped by the Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star to spill the details on his upcoming tour and brand new music!

You can check out the entire interview below.

Daye’s third studio album Algorithm is due this month, and Soft singer kicks off an international tour in July. He’ll bring his talent to Cleveland’s Agora Theater on July 30.

“I’m trying to make a connection” – Lucky Daye on hos he prepares for his performances

In his conversation with Sam & Bijou, Daye spoke about his journey as an artist, how he prepares for performances, and what fans can expect at his upcoming shows.

“So your tour,” prompted Sylk. “How do you get prepared for it?”

“I sing all day. All day long… Check in with my fans to see where they at. What songs they want to hear… I’m very attentive to like, the people that’s coming to see me. I’m not trying to just do a show, get the money and roll. I’m trying to make a connection.”

Later Bijou asked how Daye was trying to reinvent himself. His answer, as many of his responses throughout the interview, represented maturity and growth. “I just accept it all. Bring the criticism. Bring the bad, the ugly. And let me see who I am to you. And let me see who I am to me. And let me see who I am to God.”

Watch the entire interview here, and be sure to follow WZAK across social media for more exclusive content!

Lucky Daye

