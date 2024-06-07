Raising Kanan Star Malcolm Mays Went Viral Being Put Out Of Power Book II: Ghost Premiere Party By Police

CLOSE

Power Book II: Ghost, season 4 premiere party went down in the NYC, unfortunately, Raising Kanan Star, Malcolm Mays, AKA Uncle Lou, was the viral content of the premiere when he was escorted out by police.

A video has gone viral of 34 year old actor Malcolm Mays getting into a slight altercation with two white police officers as he puts his hands up to show onlookers that he isn’t attempting to be antagonistic, as the officers removed him from the premises and closed the steel barricades behind him. As it appears a woman in the video was trying to calm Malcolm Mays down he then approaches the officers to tell them, “All you ni**as are bi**hes,” before turning to a black man standing behind the police when he told the man, they “can’t protect you.”

Malcolm Mays then hit police with the ‘do you know who I am’, and they responded with no and that’s when he let them know.

“And that’s the problem. You just listen to whoever is talking to you, but when I talk, you don’t want to listen, right? ‘Cause I’m a Black man, but this mothaf**ker got a suit on, so you listening to his bi**h, ni**a.”

Malcolm Mays is an American actor, musician, and filmmaker who at the age of seventeen, co-directed and produced his own short film, aided by producer Todd Black, Gary Martin of Sony Pictures and others. Malcolm May’s who is most notable known as Lulu in Starz Power Spin-off hit Raising Kanan, also starred in ‘Snowfall’. Malcolm Mays is a nephew of Stanley “Tookie” Williams, the notorious co-founder of the Crips gang.

By the way Power Book II: Ghost, fourth and final season, will premiere in two parts on June 7 and Sept. 6 on Starz.

