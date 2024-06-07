Listen Live
Entertainment

Raising Kanan Star Malcolm Mays Went Viral Being Put Out Of Power Book II: Ghost Premiere Party By Police

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Power Book II: Ghost, season 4 premiere party went down in the NYC, unfortunately, Raising Kanan Star, Malcolm Mays, AKA Uncle Lou, was the viral content of the premiere when he was escorted out by police.

A video has gone viral of  34 year old actor Malcolm Mays getting into a slight altercation with two white police officers as he puts his hands up to show onlookers that he isn’t attempting to be antagonistic, as the officers removed him from the premises and closed the steel barricades behind him.  As it appears a woman in the video was trying to calm Malcolm Mays down he then approaches the officers to tell them, “All you ni**as are bi**hes,” before turning to a black man standing behind the police when he told the man, they “can’t protect you.”

Malcolm Mays then hit police with the ‘do you know who I am’, and they responded with no and that’s when he let them know.

“And that’s the problem. You just listen to whoever is talking to you, but when I talk, you don’t want to listen, right? ‘Cause I’m a Black man, but this mothaf**ker got a suit on, so you listening to his bi**h, ni**a.”

Malcolm Mays is an American actor, musician, and filmmaker who at the age of seventeen, co-directed and produced his own short film, aided by producer Todd Black, Gary Martin of Sony Pictures and others.   Malcolm May’s who is most notable known as Lulu in Starz Power Spin-off hit Raising Kanan, also starred in ‘Snowfall’.   Malcolm Mays is a nephew of Stanley “Tookie” Williams, the notorious co-founder of the Crips gang.

By the way Power Book II: Ghost, fourth and final season, will premiere in two parts on June 7 and Sept. 6 on Starz.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Airport Employee Busted For Stealing A Suit Case

Sam Sylk

Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Cleveland

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

13 items
Sports

Bob Costas Keeps It Real About Why The Reaction To Hard Caitlin Clark Fouls Isn’t Extended To Angel Reese

The 43rd Annual Gracie Awards
Entertainment

Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Estranged Husband Hit With RICO Charge

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get Ready to Celebrate One Year of Service with the PNC Fairfax Connection

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close