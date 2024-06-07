Listen Live
BLACK WATCH: (6.7.24) ‘The Acolyte,’ ‘Clipped’ & More

Published on June 7, 2024

The Acolyte

Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney+ / The Acolyte

The Cassius Team is returns with another Black Watch drop where we offer up streaming gems that will make your weekend viewing a highlight.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

 

Clipped – FX Networks/Hulu

Clipped - Hulu

Source: FX Networks / hulu

Tune into Clipped on FX or Hulu for a gripping portrayal of Donald Sterling’s scandalous affair with his assistant and his shocking racist outbursts—which got him nixed as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.. Explore the reactions of his wife and the Clippers team, including stars like Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, and their coach Doc Rivers. Fishburne excels as Coach Rivers while J. Alphonse Nicholson, known for his role as “Lil Murda” in P Valley, delivers a standout performance as Chris Paul. You’ll gain some insight into the behind-the-scenes efforts to address the situation and the lasting impact it had on everyone involved.—Alexis Felder

 

The Acolyte – Disney+

The Acolyte

Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney+ / The Acolyte

 

We don’t care what some of these alleged “critics” say, the post George Lucas Star Wars is stacked with dope produced like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka. As far we’re concerned, the more lightsaber-littered mythology about The Force and its practitioners, the better. The latest, The Acolyte is just two episodes deep but is already living up to expectations. No spoilers, but the plot twist in the first episode will get you hooked, unless you’re one of those nimrodes not into people of color wielding The Force in galaxy far, far way. Why else could they be mad?—Alvin aqua Blanco

 

Bookie- MAX

HBO MAX Bookie

Source: MAX / Max

 

Chuck Lorre’s not known as the King of Sitcoms for nothing; he’s behind long-running hit shows like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. And while those are perfectly suited for family viewing and on major networks, if you want his producer style with a bit more edge, Bookie on MAX is just a few clicks away.  The show follows comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and sidekick Omar Dorsey bumbling around Los Angeles as sports bookmakers who make the menacing gig a lot more entertaining thanks to the actors’ punchline chemistry. 

Season 2 was greenlit at the top of 2024, but stream the first season on MAX now. — Bruce Goodwin II 

BLACK WATCH: (6.7.24) ‘The Acolyte,’ ‘Clipped’ & More  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

