Former Cop Going To Jail For Making A Man Lick Up His Urine

How does that saying go? What goes around, comes around. Now a former police officer is going to federal prison after he reportedly made a man he arrested, lick up his own urine off his jail cell floor.
Wednesday, Michael Christian Green, who was previously employed as an officer by the Pearl Police Department, received a 12-month federal prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to acting under color of law to deprive a person of his civil rights. Notably, the year-long sentence is the maximum for the charge in question. Per WLBT, the sentence is set to begin on July 26.
