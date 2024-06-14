Former Cop Going To Jail For Making A Man Lick Up His Urine

CLOSE

How does that saying go? What goes around, comes around. Now a former police officer is going to federal prison after he reportedly made a man he arrested, lick up his own urine off his jail cell floor.

Wednesday, Michael Christian Green, who was previously employed as an officer by the Pearl Police Department, received a 12-month federal prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to acting under color of law to deprive a person of his civil rights. Notably, the year-long sentence is the maximum for the charge in question. Per WLBT, the sentence is set to begin on July 26.

