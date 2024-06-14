Listen Live
Former Cop Going To Jail For Making A Man Lick Up His Urine

Published on June 14, 2024

Public Jail

Source: P_Wei / Getty

How does that saying go?  What goes around, comes around.  Now a former police officer is going to federal prison after he reportedly made a man he arrested, lick up his own urine off his jail cell floor.

Wednesday, Michael Christian Green, who was previously employed as an officer by the Pearl Police Department, received a 12-month federal prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to acting under color of law to deprive a person of his civil rights. Notably, the year-long sentence is the maximum for the charge in question. Per WLBT, the sentence is set to begin on July 26.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

