6 Sunscreens Made With Melanin In Mind

Have you been avoiding sunscreen because of the awful white cast it leaves? We totally get it. Ashiness is never tolerated. However, our skin still requires protection from harmful sun rays.

If you weren’t sure, yes; deeply melanated people can get skin cancer. According to the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer outcomes can be worse in African Americans because it is often caught at a later stage.

That white cast you see after applying sunblock is likely caused by ingredients zinc oxide or titanium oxide. These minerals create a physical barrier that helps protect your skin from damaging ultraviolet rays. They are naturally white and appear in almost all SPF products. Their concentration within a sunscreen determines if it will leave you ghostly or glowy.

Not to worry, though. We found SPF formulated with melanin in mind. These sunscreens offer full protection sans the dreadful white cast. Here are 6 recommended sunscreens for melanated skin:

Black Girl Sun Screen SPF 30 Lotion – Made by a woman of color for people of color, this sunscreen has quickly become a staple in many’s skincare routine. The formula goes on completely clear and hydrates without being greasy or tacky. It’s great on its own, leaving a nice glow on the skin, but also works well with other products, making it an effective base for makeup. It is now also offered in matte and kid’s formula.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen – Island girl and Fenty Founder, Rihanna, created this 2-in-1 moisturizer and sunscreen. This product combines reef-friendly SPF 30 with niacinamide to reduce the appearance of dark spots, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and aloe to soothe.

CAY SKIN – Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50 with Sea Moss and Hyaluronic Acid –

Cay Skin Founder, Winnie Harlow, was also inspired by her Caribbean roots when creating this product. Knowing melanated skin needs protection from the sun’s harmful rays too, she helped birth a sunscreen that is both effective and aesthetically pleasing. This broad spectrum SPF 50 mist, is lightweight, non-greasy, and most importantly, leaves no white cast.

Unsun Cosmetics Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 30 – When Katonya Breaux couldn’t find an SPF that worked on her skin, she created one. Thus, the Unsun formula works well for those on the olive to dark chocolate spectrum and practically disappears into skin. Not to mention, it’s water resistant up to 80 minutes, vegan, and reef safe.

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen – If you’re a fan of Korean skin care, this Innisfree sunscreen may become a new favorite. The zinc-based formula has a unique green tint that helps neutralize redness on the skin, and employs Cica to instantly soothe. It also has 8 types of hyaluronic acid and squalane to deeply hydrate and nourish skin without the satin look.

Glossier Invisible Shield – Glossier says this is “sunscreen for people who hate wearing sunscreen.” This SPF 50 broad-spectrum chemical sunscreen protects against UVA/UVB rays. Lightweight and undetectable, it leaves no greasy residue or white cast, and primes skin for smooth makeup application.

