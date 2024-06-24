Listen Live
Golden State Warriors Assistant Kenny Atkinson To Named New Cavs Head Coach [Report]

Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus years with the Nets but resigned in March 2020.

Published on June 24, 2024

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Elsa / Getty

According to reports, Kenny Atkinson will be named the new head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. Atkinson is familiar with current Cavs players Jarret Allen and Caris LeVert due to his time as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and brings a wealth of experience to a burgeoning Cavs team.

Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus years with the Nets but resigned in March 2020. Atkinson was an assistant with the LA Clippers in the 2020-21 season and then joined the Golden State Warriors as Steve Kerr’s top assistant in 2021. In 2022, Atkinson briefly accepted the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job but ultimately changed his mind and remained with the Warriors. He also spent time as an assistant with the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks

Atkinson now inherits a Cavs team with questions on whether All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will stay with the Cavs. Mitchell has one year left before he can exercise an early termination option.

