The Bijou Star Files: Will Smith Performing At BET AWARDS, Thoughts?

Are You Here For This? Will Smith To Perform At The BET AWARDS – Will Debut New Song

Will Smith is getting back in his music bag! The BET Awards plans to be an unforgettable night as the one and only Will Smith is set to take the stage to debut a brand new song, … Read More

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE NOT UNDER THE INFLUENCE IN VIRAL CONCERT VIDEO

Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated or otherwise under the influence during a concert last month — this despite the internet thinking they found a gotcha clip … Read More

HARVEY MASON JR.‘NOT LIKE US’ FAIR GAME FOR GRAMMYS… Open to a Diss Category, Too!!!

Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” is one of the hottest tracks on the planet, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says a diss track winning a Grammy might not be conventional … but now it’s definitely possible! Read More

JJ REDICK SCRAPS PODCAST WITH LEBRON After Taking Lakers Job

JJ Redick is a content creator no more — the Los Angeles Lakers head coach just announced he’s putting his podcasting career on hold after accepting his new gig with the Purple and Gold. Read More

Elon Musk Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 12!

Elon Musk is currently neck and neck with Nick Cannon as the Tesla CEO has quietly welcomed his 12th child into the world. Yup, that’s right. Read More

Swizz Beatz on Criticism of Verzuz Distribution Deal With Elon Musk: ‘We’re 100% Black-Owned’

Swizz Beatz had time to respond to those who criticized him and Timbaland for bringing the hit music showdown Verzuz to X… Read More

Watch Ludacris Have an Impromptu Concert at Milwaukee Food Court After His Show Got Canceled

Ludacris surprised fans in Milwaukee by performing a surprise concert at 3rd Street Market Hall. Read More

Poop Protest Threatens to Taint Lead-up to Paris Olympics

The Seine River is the setting for the defecation demonstration, which could come ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Jokingly Responds to Notion He ‘Fumbled’ Janet Jackson

Fans won’t let Jermaine Dupri forget that he let Janet Jackson get away. Read More

Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage of Judge Christina Peterson’s Arrest [Video]

Less than two days after the incident, the Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage showing Douglas County probate Judge Christina Peterson‘s arrest. Read More

16-Year-Old Sensation Quincy Wilson Breaks Records and Steals the Show at US Olympic Trials

A Cinderella story has emerged in Oregon at the US Olympic trials in the form of 16-year-old sensation Quincy Wilson. Wilson broke two records over the weekend in the 400 meters, running a 44.66 in the first round on Friday. On Sunday, he set the Under 18 record with a 44.59. Read More

Manhattan DA Urges Continued Gag Order on Trump Amid Rising Threats

The Manhattan District Attorney‘s office has urged the continuation of protective measures against Donald Trump‘s public attacks, despite his recent conviction. Read More

Reality TV Star Julie Chrisley’s Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Sentence Overturned

Julie Chrisley, the reality TV star known from “Chrisley Knows Best,” had her sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion thrown out on Friday. A federal appeals court ordered a lower court to redo her punishment, citing a “narrow issue” in the original sentencing. Read More

Lauryn Hill and The Fugees Announce Fall Dates for 25th Anniversary Tour

Lauryn Hill and The Fugees headed back on the road this fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hill’s iconic solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and the group’s legendary album, “The Score.” Read More

Actor Kaalan ‘KR’ Walker, Who Is Serving 50 Years In Prison After Being Convicted Of Rape, Gives Fans An Update On His Life

Kaalan “KR” Walker is sharing an update from behind bars since getting sentenced for raping multiple women. Read More

Exclusive: Iman Shumpert To Pay Teyana Taylor 7 Figures In Divorce Settlement + Pay Her 8k In Monthly Child Support!

theJasmineBrand exclusively reports the details surrounding the divorce settlement between actress/singer Teyana Taylor and former NBA star Iman Shumpert have been finalized by a Fulton County judge. Read More

Saweetie Speaks Out After Fight & Stampede Occurr During Chicago Concert

Rapper Saweetie, 30, recently addressed the chaos that erupted during her performance at the Vegandale Festival on June 23. Read More

WNBA Player Angel Reese & Rapper G Herbo Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Out Together

It seems that all of Chicago, including rapper G Herbo, has welcomed WNBA player Angel Reese with open arms. Read More

Cardi B Rumored To Be Expecting Her 3rd Baby w/ Husband Offset

Once again, Cardi B is at the center of baby rumors. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers to hire Kenny Atkinson as new head coach

Atkinson has been an assistant with Golden State for the past three seasons. He was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four years, reaching the playoffs once. Read More

AI App Used to Make “BBL Drizzy” Sued by RIAA on Behalf of Major Labels

The artificial intelligence company used to create the viral hit “BBL Drizzy” is in hot water with major record labels. Read More

