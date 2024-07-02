Listen Live
Lauryn Hill Gives A Miseducation Of Black Excellence At 2024 BET Awards

Published on July 2, 2024

2024 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” is pretty much Lauryn Hill’s one and done, but is one of the greatest albums ever recorded.  Lauryn Hill made Grammy history with “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” winning five solo Grammy awards in 1998, becoming the first woman to win five or more awards in a single night. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill is also credited as the first hip-hop album to earn Album Of The Year.  Sunday night during the 2024 BET Lauryn Hill showed and proved her greatness during an epic performance.

On Sunday, the mother-son duo, of Lauryn Hill and son YG Marley, performed alongside each other during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, as Lauryn Hill began their performance with a heartfelt rendition of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” , the title track of her iconic 1998 album.  L Boogie then flawless transitioned into her Fugees days while joined on stage by Wyclef Jean himself performing “Fu-Gee-La”.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

