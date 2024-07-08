Listen Live
Tequila ‘N Tigers Set At Akron Zoo

Published on July 8, 2024

Gaziantep Zoo, hosts more than 2 million visitors in the first half of the year in Turkiye

Source: Anadolu / Getty

A local favorite is back at Akron Zoo just in time for some after-hours summertime fun!

The Akron Zoo has just announced the return of Tequila ‘N Tigers.

According to the Downtown Akron website, the event returns this Saturday, July 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A ticket purchase will include 3 margarita tastings, chips and salsa, and tickets to the zoo.

From 1dowtownakron.com:

Throughout the evening enjoy a keeper talk, animal enrichment and a tiger training session. Additional drinks from popular breweries as well as snacks from food trucks will be available for purchase.

If you’d like to purchase Tequila ‘N Tigers tickets CLICK HERE.

