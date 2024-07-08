Tequila ‘N Tigers Set At Akron Zoo
A local favorite is back at Akron Zoo just in time for some after-hours summertime fun!
The Akron Zoo has just announced the return of Tequila ‘N Tigers.
According to the Downtown Akron website, the event returns this Saturday, July 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A ticket purchase will include 3 margarita tastings, chips and salsa, and tickets to the zoo.
From 1dowtownakron.com:
Throughout the evening enjoy a keeper talk, animal enrichment and a tiger training session. Additional drinks from popular breweries as well as snacks from food trucks will be available for purchase.
If you’d like to purchase Tequila ‘N Tigers tickets CLICK HERE.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
The Browns Mascot, Swagger Jr, Has Passed Away
-
Lil Durk’s 10 Year Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather
-
8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
Bronny James Drafted By The Los Angeles Lakers
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry
-
Chris Brown’s 11:11 Viral Breezy Bulge