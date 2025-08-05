Listen Live
Sexyy Red and Kevin Hart hilarious video prove one thing!

Published on August 5, 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

A backstage moment between rapper Sexyy Red and comedian Kevin Hart has taken the internet by storm! Thanks to their hilarious exchange over height. In a now viral clip, Kev jokingly approached Sexyy Red, feigning frustration about their “relationship” and tapping her oversized sunglasses. “I’m so sick of your sh*t,” he said, adding, “I don’t know where our relationship is… I don’t know if we’re supposed to fight or not.”

The energy shifted when Red stood up, clearly taller than Hart, catching him by surprise. “Oh, you’re taller than me,” he admitted with a laugh. Red leaned in with her own playful jab, asking, “Why you keep playing with me?” The rapper shared the light-hearted moment on X (formerly Twitter), captioning the video: “Why @KevinHart4real ain’t know I was taller den him.” Check it out below.

Sexyy Red and Kevin Hart hilarious video prove one thing!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

