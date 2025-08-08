Source: R1 Digital / R1

R&B singer J. Brown is making waves and doing it all on his own terms. The independent artist recently opened up about his journey, the genre’s resurgence, and what fans can expect when he hits the stage at Baltimore’s Keystone Corner.

For Brown, R&B’s revival is personal. “A few years ago, people weren’t even talking about R&B, it was all hip-hop,” he said. “But now, artists who genuinely love the genre are bringing it back.” Blending classic soul with modern vibes, Brown is one of the artists redefining what R&B sounds and feels like in 2025.

And he’s not just making noise, he’s topping charts. His single “True Love” recently climbed to No. 1, and his new track, “Just a Matter of Time” featuring October London, is gaining serious momentum. Both songs appear on his latest album of the same name, Just a Matter of Time.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What’s most impressive? He’s done it without a major label. “I’ve had eight Top 10 records and three No. 1s, and I’m independent,” he shared. “It takes patience, belief, and a strong team. For me, that’s mostly just my manager and me.”

Known for his live shows, Brown connects with audiences in a way few artists do. “I like to make it personal. I want people to leave with real memories,” he said.

Tonight, Baltimore fans get their chance when Brown takes the stage at Keystone Corner—a city he calls one of his favorites. “The energy here is different,” he added.

With big dreams, including a hopeful Babyface collaboration, and a growing list of accomplishments, J. Brown is showing the world that R&B is alive, thriving—and here to stay. Don’t miss your chance to catch him live or tune in to Love and R&B to hear more!

Check out his full interview with Ryan Da Lion below:

R&B’s New Wave: J. Brown Talks Independence, Chart Success, and Baltimore Love was originally published on magicbaltimore.com