Listen Live
News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images

A Kroger on the South Side had to temporarily shut down Tuesday after a security guard was attacked… and part of his thumb was bitten off.

It happened just before noon at the Parsons Avenue location. According to police, a man got hostile as a security guard tried to remove him from the store. The two ended up on the ground, and that’s when the man reportedly bit the guard’s thumb, tearing off a portion of it.

First responders were able to recover the missing piece. The guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

RELATED: Ex-Columbus Officer Sentenced to 15 Years-Life for Killing Andre Hill

Court records show the suspect had several prior run-ins with the same guard. The victim had only been on the job about a month.

The suspect has been charged with felonious assault. He refused to answer questions or take a mugshot, according to police.

A crime scene was taped off inside and outside the store. Though the store initially closed during the investigation, employees say it eventually reopened.

Kroger has not commented publicly.

The incident comes after Kroger added security guards to several Columbus-area stores and began requiring receipt checks and bag restrictions at certain locations.


Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close