Sharon Stone Admits She Once Dated Nelly

Sharon Stone dropped an unexpected bombshell about her love life during a recent interview.

Published on August 18, 2025

Getty

Sharon Stone turned heads with a surprising confession during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she ever dated rapper Nelly, Stone answered simply, “Yes, I did.” Her admission drew audible gasps from the audience—so she clarified that it was a one-and-done, with “No, I did not” when asked about a second date.

Stone kept it light, giggling but offering no timeline or details beyond the one-time outing. The romance remained as brief and unexpected as it was buzzworthy.

Meanwhile, Nelly has since moved on—he married R&B star Ashanti in December 2023. The couple welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024. Their relationship marks a full-circle moment, as they originally dated in the early 2000s before reconnecting two decades later.

Stone, now 67, has lived much of her life outside the tabloid spotlight. She has been single since her 2004 divorce and has focused on motherhood—raising her three adopted sons.

Stone reminded viewers that even her dating stories come with a twist only she could deliver.

