Freddie Gibbs Speaks on AI in Hip-Hop: “S*it is wack.”

Artificial intelligence has made life easier for most who use it, but like anything in excess, having everything on demand at the tap of a button could possibly alleviate the need to exercise your organs; even the most important one, your brain.

At least that what rapper Freddie Gibbs believes, as he thinks that today’s generation of artists have lost the true authenticity of what it means to be a songwriter.

During a guest appearance on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” the Gary, IN born rapper shared concerns about artists using technology during their creation process. And if you ask Gibbs, he doesn’t believe artists are writing their own material because of it.

“Look at AI rap now, man,” he began.

“I don’t even believe nobody that write […]. I don’t even believe if you even really even make it anymore, cause I done been in studios with motherfuckers and motherfuckers is ChatGPTing and shit, and I’m like, ‘What in the f*ck?’ Like damn, how long am I gonna be able to do this shit? Cause I’m actually making fresh shit.”

He continued to tell the host, “How long am I going to be able to do it when there’s muthaf*ckers in the studio typing into a computer to get their music. We in a lazy day and age, man. Heart is dying and you got to ask a computer to write your lyrics, s*it is wack.”

Gibbs then made a comparison to Japan’s innovative hologram artist and the fan favorite shows of the 90s, iterating that yes these changes are hard to get accustomed to, but if these inventions were what the millennials grew up on, it would be second nature.

“In Japan, there’s a hologram artist that people go to see, so I’m thinking what’s the origin of this artist they have on stage? It’s the band behind the hologram and them people going crazy. Why the music is so great is because of what they built with this character. It’s the story they built up to make people come there and pay their money to watch this hologram on stage. I come from the era where I grew up with “Fat Albert” and “Martin,” but if “Martin” was digital? We would like it because that’s what we are conditioned to. I want to live in the digital space, and the real space out with artists is all the indies.”

Do you feel like AI has hindered hip-hop? Let us know in the comments below!

