Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect
Ohio is changing the rules for anyone under 21 who wants their license.
Beginning September 30th, the state will require a full driver’s ed course before being able to take a test and receive a license.
The requirements include: 24 hours in the classroom, eight hours behind the wheel with an instructor, and 50 hours of practice driving with a licensed adult.
Driving schools say they’re already bracing for a rush of new students. Some are turning to virtual options so teens in rural areas or without easy transportation can still log their hours and work with instructors.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also encouraging schools and families to use its “Drive to Live” presentations and the “Teach Your Teen to Drive” website from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The state says these tougher requirements are meant to address real risks. Between 2023 and 2024, drivers ages 15 to 24 were involved in nearly 155,000 crashes across Ohio.
Police say nearly two-thirds were caused by the young drivers themselves, with common mistakes including tailgating, running red lights, speeding, and drifting out of lanes. Those crashes resulted in 400 deaths and more than 40,000 injuries.
It’s all part of a bigger push to get Ohio’s youngest drivers to take the wheel with seriousness, more training, and more caution.
- Emory University Announces End Of DEI Programs Amid Trump Crackdown
- Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop
- Lawsuit Filed As Texas DEI Ban Extends To Public Schools
- Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Thriller Loses Release Date
- One Last Ride: Peacock Announces The Release Date For The Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Bel-Air’
- ‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Reveals Glinda’s World Without Elphaba
- Finding Hope in Tragedy: Tank and The Bangas Rise from Katrina’s Ashes
- Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”
- Dame Dash Responds to Cam’ron’s Comments on How He Mismanaged His Money
- How To Watch the NFL In The 2025-26 Season & What It’ll Cost You
Ohio Tightens License Rules for Drivers Under 21, New Laws in Effect was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
-
Famous Comedians Who Died Too Soon and Left Fans Heartbroken
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare
-
15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce
-
Carnival Cruise Brawl Caused By Chicken Tenders Goes Viral
-
The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry
-
Trump Says Americans Could Feel ‘Some Pain’ From New Tariffs
-
The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”