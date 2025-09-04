Listen Live
News

TX Man Facing Murder Charges After "Ding Dong Ditch" Shooting

TX Man Facing Murder Charges After “Ding Dong Ditch” Shooting

Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, is accused of shooting Julian Guzman, 11, after a "ding dong ditch" doorbell prank went wrong.

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police blue light

A Texas man is facing murder charges after a ‘ding dong ditch” prank led to him shooting a young boy, reportedly doing so by aiming at the child’s back.

Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, is accused of shooting Julian Guzman, 11, after a “ding dong ditch” doorbell prank that the boy performed with his cousin over the weekend in East Houston. According to a report from local outlet KHOU, Guzman and his cousin were doing the “ding dong ditch” prank and reportedly were using social media to share their exploits, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

The boys knocked on Leon’s door and ran a total of three times, with the third time being when Leon lay in wait to fire off a warning shot before aiming at Guzman as he ran away. Leon, a military veteran, appeared in court on Wednesday (August 3) to hear charges. The community where Leon and Guzman lived is outraged at his actions, which his defense team attempted to frame as self-defense.

First gaining steam on social media apps such as TikTok, the “ding dong ditch” trend has been on the rise with teens and young people filming the acts in which someone knocks on a random home’s door, then runs off. In Black neighborhoods, the prank has a less-than-savory name that we will not use here.

Currently, Leon’s bail is set at $1 million.

Photo: Getty

TX Man Facing Murder Charges After “Ding Dong Ditch” Shooting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close