2 Pac Murder Suspect Sentenced in Jail Fight

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is awaiting trial for Tupac Shakur’s murder was just sentenced in another case while in prison.

Published on September 4, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
Source: JOHN LOCHER / Getty

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur in 1996 has been sentenced to prison time for a whole separate incident while he waits for trial.

Tuesday, September 2nd, Clark County Judge Nadia Krall sentenced the 62 year old to 16 to 40 months in prison for his role in a jail fight unrelated to the Pac murder case. The altercation took place inside the Clark County Detention Center, where Davis has been held since his arrest in September 2023.

“I was attacked,” He told the court during the sentencing hearing. “It was wrong, I know not to fight in the jail. The guy attacked me.” He added, “My parents brought me up to protect myself, and that’s all I was doing.”

A jury previously found Davis guilty in April after reviewing surveillance footage showing him fighting with another inmate. The scuffle lasted around 30 seconds before officers intervened.

Under Nevada law, He faced up to 20 years for the incident, with a possible additional year. However, Judge Krall imposed a concurrent one-year jail term, which means he will likely serve most of the sentence while already in custody. The sentencing had been delayed twice before finally being handed down this week.

Meanwhile, Keefe D is set to face trial in February 2026 for the murder of Tupac Shakur. Arguably the most talked about unsolved murders in the music world for almost three decades.

