U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

In a 30-day sweep in Cleveland, U.S. Marshals recovered 10 missing children and arrested over 130 violent fugitives.

Published on September 9, 2025

Cleveland law enforcement scored a major win in a 30-day mission dubbed Operation TriDENT. U.S. Marshals and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force recovered 10 missing children and arrested more than 130 violent fugitives. The effort also led to the arrest of 10 sex crime offenders.

Meanwhile, officials targeted serious offenses. They detained five homicide suspects, 46 individuals facing felonious assault charges, and 20 wanted for firearm-related cases. Additionally, teams seized 11 firearms—including two stolen weapons—and recovered over 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott praised the coordinated effort. On average, two to three teams patrolled daily across Cleveland, working with local police and federal partners. As he put it, the operation embodies how multi-agency collaboration protects communities. Similarly, Cleveland Police Chief Todd called the results a sign of professionalism and dedication from all involved.

Mayor Justin Bibb also emphasized the importance of federal-local alliances. He noted the arrests, weapons recovery, and missing child rescues underscore the power of joint operations.

Among the high-profile arrests, authorities detained Aaron Sharp. He allegedly killed two relatives and shot two police officers in East Cleveland. Meanwhile, Shon Turner, accused of pushing a six-year-old out of a third-story window, also fell into custody.

In short, this mission combined swift action with community safety. The return of those missing children matters most—and the hundreds taken off the streets mean a quieter, safer Cleveland for all.

U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

