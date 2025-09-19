Listen Live
Multiple OVI Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Cleveland Area

Local law enforcement will run several OVI checkpoints this weekend across the Cleveland region—don’t risk driving impaired.

Published on September 19, 2025

Driver Undergoes Dui Road Test
Source: AndreyPopov / Getty

Law enforcement agencies around the Cleveland area will set up multiple OVI checkpoints this weekend to catch and deter impaired driving. Officials say these checkpoints will operate during peak hours, especially late Friday and Saturday nights, when alcohol-related incidents tend to spike.

The goal is serious: keep roads safe. Deputies and state troopers will stop vehicles, check drivers for signs of impairment, and enforce Ohio’s OVI laws. They remind everyone that impaired driving doesn’t only mean being visibly drunk—it includes driving after using prescription meds, over-the-counter drugs, or marijuana where prohibited.

Local officials stress these aren’t revenue generators—they say safety comes first. Expect longer wait times at certain roads and intersections where checkpoints appear. Law enforcement encourages drivers to plan rides in advance, sober up if drinking, and use ride-share or designated drivers if needed.

Cleveland residents have mixed feelings about checkpoints—but most agree: better prep is better than regrets. As always, enforcement efforts around holidays and weekends this year aim to reduce crashes and save lives. Stay alert, stay safe, and avoid driving impaired this weekend.

Multiple OVI Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Cleveland Area  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

