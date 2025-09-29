Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

The Browns acquired Cam Robinson from the Texans on Monday in exchange for late-round 2027 picks.

The Texans drafted Robinson to start at left tackle after he signed a one-year, $12 million contract in the offseason. However, Robinson lost the starting job in Houston to rookie Aireontae Ersery and was inactive in Week 4.

In Cleveland, the Browns tried to play offensive lineman Dawand Jones at left tackle, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury just over a week ago. Backup left tackle KT Leveston has struggled as a starter.

Robinson could step in immediately and stabilize the offensive line. The trade signals the Browns believe they are close enough to contend to make bold roster moves.

Hey, weirder things have happened.

Houston benefits by freeing up playing time and recouping future draft capital. The Texans gain flexibility and can reallocate resources to younger depth as they reshape their line.

Both teams take a gamble: Cleveland hopes for instant improvement, while Houston bets on long-term strategy.

The Browns are 1-3 following a beatdown in Detroit, while the Texans won their first game of the season at home against the Titans.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Browns Trade Away No. 2 Pick To Jaguars

Myles Garrett, Browns Reach Record Contract Extension

Texans Trade Cam Robinson to Browns in Late-Round Pick Swap was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com