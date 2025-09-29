Listen Live
Sports

Texans Trade Cam Robinson to Browns in Late-Round Pick Swap

The Browns acquired veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson from Houston, swapping late-round picks.

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

The Browns acquired Cam Robinson from the Texans on Monday in exchange for late-round 2027 picks.

The Texans drafted Robinson to start at left tackle after he signed a one-year, $12 million contract in the offseason. However, Robinson lost the starting job in Houston to rookie Aireontae Ersery and was inactive in Week 4.

In Cleveland, the Browns tried to play offensive lineman Dawand Jones at left tackle, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury just over a week ago. Backup left tackle KT Leveston has struggled as a starter.

Robinson could step in immediately and stabilize the offensive line. The trade signals the Browns believe they are close enough to contend to make bold roster moves.

Hey, weirder things have happened.

Houston benefits by freeing up playing time and recouping future draft capital. The Texans gain flexibility and can reallocate resources to younger depth as they reshape their line.

Both teams take a gamble: Cleveland hopes for instant improvement, while Houston bets on long-term strategy.

The Browns are 1-3 following a beatdown in Detroit, while the Texans won their first game of the season at home against the Titans.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Browns Trade Away No. 2 Pick To Jaguars

Myles Garrett, Browns Reach Record Contract Extension

Texans Trade Cam Robinson to Browns in Late-Round Pick Swap  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
15 Items
News

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close