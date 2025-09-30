Listen Live
Bomb Threat at Cleveland Art Institute Forces Campus Lockdown

A bomb threat forced evacuation at the Cleveland Institute of Art, and Case Western Reserve University campus went on lockdown as a precaution.

Published on September 30, 2025

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

A bomb threat at the Cleveland Institute of Art on Tuesday morning sparked evacuations and prompted Case Western Reserve University to lock down portions of its campus.

The alert came at 10:15 a.m. when campus authorities received a threat targeting the art institute building. CWRU immediately issued a precautionary alert to students and staff to shelter in place or move to secure buildings.

Law enforcement swept the area, including adjacent streets and campus zones, investigating suspicious items and verifying safety protocols. After an hour of searches, the authorities found no credible kill or explosive device. At 11:30 a.m., police declared the buildings safe, lifted the lockdown, and allowed resumption of normal operations.

Students described confusion across campus and reports of rapid movement to interior rooms. Some classes halted mid-session, while faculty coordinated to confirm attendance and the location of all occupants. University leadership thanked local agencies and CWRU’s public safety team for the prompt response.

The art institute confirmed it evacuated all buildings and cooperated with the police. CWRU officials said they will review security protocols and alert systems, and may improve coordination between neighboring institutions. The temporary lockdown stressed how quickly threats can disrupt campus life, even if they turn out to be false.

