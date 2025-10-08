Listen Live
Durham's Chicken Hut Gets Historical Landmark Status

Durham's Oldest Black-owned Restaurant Gets Historical Landmark Status

Published on October 8, 2025

Durham, NC - March 29th, 2024: Ariel view of downtown Durham,
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

After receiving a preservation grant, The Chicken Hut, an eatery that has served the Durham community for 60 years and has been a pivotal part in the Civil Rights Movement, has officially been recognized as a piece of history.

On Monday, Oct. 6, the Durham City Council granted the Chicken Hut, located at 3019 Fayetteville Street, a historical landmark status after a unanimous vote.

The Chicken Hut has been owned by the Tapp family since 1957, first known as the Chicken Box. The establishment is the second oldest in the community to be continually operating and the oldest Black-owned business in the Bull City.

The restaurant was also fundamental as a hub during the Civil Rights Movement, providing meals to protesters and supporting local civil rights groups, according to The News & Observer.

As a local landmark, the Chicken Hut will be documented for its mark in history and cultural importance. Landmarks also receive a “50% tax deferral on the building value or the building and the land value to help the owner keep the property up to its highest standard of care”, said Karla Rosenberg with Durham’s Planning and Development Department.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion,” Tre Tapp, owner of the Chicken Hut, said in an interview with CBS 17. “It’s my parents’ dream; they worked so hard in the city of Durham, and to do so much for the community, this is definitely an honor.”

