10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

A weekend crime spree by unlikely criminals left dozens of Cleveland hotel guests stunned.

Police say 10 teenagers were arrested after a series of car break-ins at a hotel parking lot. The suspects allegedly targeted vehicles overnight, smashing windows and stealing valuables.

Investigators believe the teens planned the hits ahead of time, scouting the property before striking. Some stolen items were recovered, and additional arrests remain possible.

Cleveland police say the case highlights a rise in coordinated youth theft rings across the region. Here’s what charges these teens could face, and how Ohio law treats crimes like these.

Because these crimes involve teenagers, their names haven’t been released. Their ages range from 12 to 18 years old, coming from cities like Cleveland, Richmond Heights, Maple Heights and Akron.

10 Legal Risks the Arrested Teens Now Face

1) Felony Theft Charges

Stealing property worth more than $1,000 in Ohio can mean felony theft. Multiple victims can raise penalties fast.

