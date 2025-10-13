Listen Live
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Police say 10 teens were arrested after dozens of cars were broken into at a Cleveland hotel.

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
Source: MattGush / Getty

A weekend crime spree by unlikely criminals left dozens of Cleveland hotel guests stunned.

Police say 10 teenagers were arrested after a series of car break-ins at a hotel parking lot. The suspects allegedly targeted vehicles overnight, smashing windows and stealing valuables.

Investigators believe the teens planned the hits ahead of time, scouting the property before striking. Some stolen items were recovered, and additional arrests remain possible.

Cleveland police say the case highlights a rise in coordinated youth theft rings across the region. Here’s what charges these teens could face, and how Ohio law treats crimes like these.

Because these crimes involve teenagers, their names haven’t been released. Their ages range from 12 to 18 years old, coming from cities like Cleveland, Richmond Heights, Maple Heights and Akron.

1) Felony Theft Charges

Stealing property worth more than $1,000 in Ohio can mean felony theft. Multiple victims can raise penalties fast.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

2) Breaking and Entering

Each car break-in counts separately. Repeat offenses increase potential jail time and fines.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

3) Criminal Mischief

Damaging property, like smashed windows, adds extra counts for vandalism or destruction of property.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

4) Receiving Stolen Property

Anyone holding stolen goods, even briefly, can face charges if investigators find possession links.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

5) Curfew and Loitering Violations

Because these crimes happened overnight, minors could face local ordinance violations for curfew breaches.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

6) Juvenile vs. Adult Court

Under 18 usually means juvenile court, but serious crimes can shift to adult jurisdiction in Ohio.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

7) Conspiracy or Organized Crime Enhancements

If investigators prove coordination, prosecutors can add organized-activity or conspiracy enhancements. Otherwise known as a RICO.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

8) Restitution for Damages

Courts often require repayment for repairs and stolen items. This could potentially be thousands of dollars per victim.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

9) Probation or Juvenile Detention

First-time offenders may see probation or house arrest. Repeat offenders could face detention time.

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

10) Long-Term Record Impact

Juvenile records aren’t always sealed automatically. Convictions can limit school, work, or travel options later.

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal

20 ‘Real’ Ways the Browns Can Still Make the Playoffs in 2025

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Taco Deals
15 Items
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Ohio Woman Assault
News

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In

Television

BLACK WATCH: (10.10.25) ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Bosch’ & More

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close