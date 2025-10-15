Vaccines for Infants and Beyond

Vaccines play a critical role in protecting infants and young children from serious illnesses. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence supporting vaccine safety and effectiveness, some parents still have questions or concerns about vaccinating their infants and children. In today’s episode, Dr. Candis Platt-Houston, Pediatrician at MetroHealth, addresses common vaccine misconceptions, discusses the importance of childhood immunizations and explains how vaccines not only protect individual children but also help safeguard entire communities.