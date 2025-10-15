Listen Live
Desktop banner image

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Mommy Virtue
Health

Vaccines for Infants and Beyond

Vaccines play a critical role in protecting infants and young children from serious illnesses

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vaccines play a critical role in protecting infants and young children from serious illnesses. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence supporting vaccine safety and effectiveness, some parents still have questions or concerns about vaccinating their infants and children. In today’s episode, Dr. Candis Platt-Houston, Pediatrician at MetroHealth, addresses common vaccine misconceptions, discusses the importance of childhood immunizations and explains how vaccines not only protect individual children but also help safeguard entire communities.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Ohio Woman Assault
News

Ohio Woman Accused of Cutting Boyfriend’s Privates After Break-In

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Television

BLACK WATCH: (10.10.25) ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Bosch’ & More

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close