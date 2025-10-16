Listen Live
Shaw Students Shine in Ray Jr. Film 'Getting to Know the Students'

Shaw High School students are stepping behind the camera with Ray Jr. to tell their own stories through film.

Published on October 16, 2025

Source: Radio-One / Ray Jr.

Shaw High Students Shine

A new short film created through the Ray Jr. Film & Media Program is giving Shaw High School students a voice and a platform. Getting to Know the Students captures their creativity and ambition as they learn the art of storytelling. Under the direction of William “Ray Jr.” Winegarner, students wrote, filmed, and produced content that reflects their community and culture. The project gives them a chance to see how their stories connect with the world through film.

The program also emphasizes teamwork and leadership. Students experience every side of production, from writing scripts to setting up lights. Their work represents more than a class project. It shows real growth in confidence, creativity, and collaboration.

By stepping behind the camera, these young creators are proving that Shaw High’s next generation is ready for the spotlight.

Empowering Young Voices and Building Futures

Beyond the classroom, students joined field trips to professional studios and met working filmmakers. Those moments helped them understand the industry and see how their dreams could become real careers. The Ray Jr. Film & Media Program builds connections between education and entertainment, preparing students for opportunities in film, television, and digital media.

The short film also celebrates Shaw High’s recent 3-Star School Rating, a milestone that highlights academic progress and innovation. Programs like Ray Jr. Film & Media continue to shape how students learn, think, and create. With mentors, community support, and a growing passion for storytelling, these young filmmakers are turning education into art — and inspiration into impact.

Shaw Students Shine in Ray Jr. Film 'Getting to Know the Students' was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

