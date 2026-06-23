8 Supplemental Draft Picks Ohio Football Fans Should Remember
- The Supplemental Draft allows eligible players to join the NFL after the regular draft.
- Several Supplemental Draft picks have become Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers, including Browns stars.
- Notable Browns Supplemental Draft selections include Kosar, Gordon, and Pryor, who made lasting impacts.
The NFL Supplemental Draft is back in the headlines after the league announced it will not hold a Supplemental Draft in 2026 despite an application from former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The decision has sparked renewed interest in one of football’s most unusual player acquisition methods.
While the Supplemental Draft rarely produces household names, several players have left a lasting mark on the NFL. A few of them also have direct ties to the Cleveland Browns.
What Is The Supplemental Draft?
The NFL Supplemental Draft allows eligible players to enter the league after the traditional NFL Draft has already taken place. Teams submit bids for players using future draft picks. If a team wins the bidding, it forfeits its pick in that same round of the following year’s NFL Draft. The process is typically reserved for players whose college eligibility or circumstances change after the regular draft deadline.
The Supplemental Draft has produced Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers and a few memorable Browns players over the years. Here are eight names Cleveland fans will never forget.
1. Bernie Kosar
Why Ohio fans remember him: Browns legend and one of the most famous Supplemental Draft picks ever. Cleveland acquired Kosar through the 1985 Supplemental Draft after he graduated early from Miami.
2. Josh Gordon
Why Ohio fans remember him: The Browns spent a second-round Supplemental Draft pick on Gordon in 2012. He led the NFL in receiving yards during the 2013 season despite playing only 14 games.
3. Terrelle Pryor
Why Ohio fans remember him: Ohio State star. Entered the 2011 Supplemental Draft following NCAA eligibility issues. Later reinvented himself as a 1,000-yard receiver with the Browns.
4. Cris Carter
Why Ohio fans remember him: Carter became a star at Ohio State before entering the 1987 Supplemental Draft. He went on to play for the Eagles, Vikings and Dolphins during his Hall of Fame NFL career.
5. Brian Bosworth
Why Ohio fans should remember him: “The Boz” remains one of the most famous Supplemental Draft picks ever. He played his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.
6. Darren Dre Bly
Why Ohio fans should remember him: Bly became one of the strongest success stories in Supplemental Draft history. He played for the Rams, Lions, Broncos and 49ers.
7. Steve Walsh
Why Ohio fans should remember him: Moore became one of the most productive receivers ever selected in the Supplemental Draft. He played for the Jets and Cardinals.
8. Jalen Thompson
Why Ohio fans should remember him: Not the running back of today. This Jamal Williams was selected in the 1998 Supplemental Draft and developed into one of the NFL’s best run-stuffing defensive tackles, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections. He played for the Chargers and Broncos.
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8 Supplemental Draft Picks Ohio Football Fans Should Remember was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com