8 Text Message Scams Ohio Residents Should Never Click In 2026
- Text scams trick victims into sharing personal and financial data through deceptive messages.
- Common scams include fake unpaid tolls, USPS delivery alerts, and job offers with high pay.
- Consumers should never click links or provide information in unsolicited texts, even if they seem legitimate.
Text message scams continue to cost Americans millions of dollars each year, and Ohio residents are not immune. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported hundreds of millions in losses from scams that started with text messages.
Many of these messages appear legitimate at first glance. Some claim you owe money for unpaid tolls. Others pretend to be from the U.S. Postal Service, your bank, or even a government agency.
Scammers use these texts to steal personal information, financial details, and account credentials. In some cases, they pressure victims into sending money immediately.
Knowing what these messages look like can help you avoid becoming the next target. Here are eight text message scams Ohio residents should never click.
Editor’s Note: The scams below are based on warnings from the Federal Trade Commission, law enforcement agencies, and consumer protection organizations. While scammers constantly change their tactics, these are among the most commonly reported text message scams affecting Americans today. For more information and the latest fraud alerts, visit https://consumer.ftc.gov.
Fake Unpaid Toll Texts
This may be the fastest-growing text scam in America. Scammers send messages claiming you owe money for unpaid tolls and threaten late fees if you do not pay immediately.
The Federal Trade Commission warns that these texts often contain links designed to steal financial information. Ohio residents should never click links in unexpected toll payment texts.
Fake USPS Delivery Alerts
These messages claim a package cannot be delivered because of an address issue or unpaid fee. The text usually includes a link to “verify” your information.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says these scams are designed to steal personal and financial data.
Bank Fraud Alert Texts
Scammers often impersonate major banks and claim suspicious activity occurred on your account. They then ask you to click a link or provide a verification code.
The FTC warns that legitimate banks will not ask customers to share security codes through text messages.
Jury Duty Scam Texts
Some scammers claim you missed jury duty and must pay a fine immediately. Others threaten arrest if you fail to respond.
Court systems generally do not collect fines through text messages. Officials urge consumers to ignore these demands.
Fake Job Offer Texts
These messages promise flexible schedules, remote work, or high pay for little effort. The scam often moves to a fake interview before requesting personal or banking information.
According to fraud experts, job scams remain one of the most common text-based schemes targeting consumers.
Government Impersonation Texts
Scammers pretend to represent agencies such as the IRS, Social Security Administration, or other government offices. They claim you owe money, missed paperwork, or face legal action.
The FTC reports that imposter scams remain one of the most commonly reported fraud categories in the United States.
Unexpected Invitation Texts
The FTC has warned consumers about random invitation texts that appear harmless. Some invite users to events, meetings, or online groups.
The links often lead to phishing websites or malware downloads.
Wrong Number Text Scams
This scam starts with a message meant for someone else. The sender apologizes for texting the wrong number and attempts to build a conversation.
Many of these scams eventually shift to cryptocurrency investments, romance scams, or requests for money. The FBI and cybersecurity experts have repeatedly warned consumers about these schemes.
8 Text Message Scams Ohio Residents Should Never Click In 2026 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com