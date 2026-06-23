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Before Ohio became known for football, rock and roll, and aviation, it helped launch some of the nation’s biggest companies. Brands such as Wendy’s, Kroger, Goodyear, Sherwin-Williams, and Progressive all trace their roots to the Buckeye State.

Many of these companies started as small local businesses before growing into household names. Today, their products and services reach millions of customers across the country and around the world.

From fast food and groceries to insurance and manufacturing, Ohio entrepreneurs helped shape entire industries. Here are 15 major national brands that started in Ohio and left a lasting mark on American business.

Procter & Gamble (1837) — Cincinnati

William Procter and James Gamble founded Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati in 1837. The company began by producing soap and candles. Today, P&G owns dozens of household brands, including Tide, Pampers, Crest, Dawn, and Charmin.