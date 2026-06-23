15 Major National Brands That Started In Ohio
- Ohio entrepreneurs founded iconic companies that grew into household names.
- These Ohio-born brands pioneered innovations and expanded across America.
- Ohio's booming industries, from fast food to manufacturing, left a lasting impact.
Before Ohio became known for football, rock and roll, and aviation, it helped launch some of the nation’s biggest companies. Brands such as Wendy’s, Kroger, Goodyear, Sherwin-Williams, and Progressive all trace their roots to the Buckeye State.
Many of these companies started as small local businesses before growing into household names. Today, their products and services reach millions of customers across the country and around the world.
From fast food and groceries to insurance and manufacturing, Ohio entrepreneurs helped shape entire industries. Here are 15 major national brands that started in Ohio and left a lasting mark on American business.
Procter & Gamble (1837) — Cincinnati
William Procter and James Gamble founded Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati in 1837. The company began by producing soap and candles. Today, P&G owns dozens of household brands, including Tide, Pampers, Crest, Dawn, and Charmin.
Kroger (1883) — Cincinnati
Barney Kroger opened his first grocery store in downtown Cincinnati in 1883. His focus on quality and value helped build one of America’s largest grocery chains.
Sherwin-Williams (1866) — Cleveland
Henry Sherwin and Edward Williams founded Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland in 1866. The company helped shape the modern paint industry and remains one of the world’s leading paint manufacturers.
Wendy’s (1969) — Columbus
Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s restaurant in Columbus in 1969. The chain became famous for its square hamburgers, Frosty desserts, and memorable advertising campaigns.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (1898) — Akron
Frank Seiberling founded Goodyear in Akron in 1898. The company grew alongside Ohio’s booming rubber industry and became one of the most recognized tire brands in the world.
Progressive (1937) — Cleveland
Joseph Lewis and Jack Green launched Progressive in Cleveland in 1937. The company pioneered several insurance industry innovations and now serves millions of drivers nationwide.
Nationwide (1926) — Columbus
Nationwide began in Columbus as the Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. The insurer initially served Ohio farmers before expanding across the country.
The J.M. Smucker Company (1897) — Orrville
Jerome Monroe Smucker started selling apple butter in Orrville in 1897. The company later expanded into coffee, peanut butter, pet food, and other grocery staples.
Cardinal Health (1971) — Columbus
Robert Walter founded Cardinal Foods in Columbus in 1971. The company evolved into Cardinal Health, one of America’s largest healthcare services and supply companies.
Marathon Petroleum (1887) — Findlay
Marathon Petroleum traces its roots to The Ohio Oil Company, which was founded in Findlay in 1887. The company now ranks among the nation’s largest refiners and fuel distributors.
Parker Hannifin (1917) — Cleveland
Arthur Parker founded Parker Appliance Company in Cleveland in 1917. The business eventually became Parker Hannifin, a global leader in motion and control technologies.
Donatos Pizza (1963) — Columbus
Jim Grote purchased a small Columbus pizza shop for $1,300 at age 19. Donatos grew into a regional favorite known for its edge-to-edge toppings.
Bob Evans Restaurants (1948) — Rio Grande
Bob Evans opened a small diner near his farm in Rio Grande, Ohio. The restaurant’s popularity helped create a national chain known for homestyle comfort food.
Red Roof Inn (1973) — Grove City
Jim Trueman founded Red Roof Inn in Grove City in 1973. The affordable lodging chain expanded nationwide and became a familiar sight along American highways.
Airstream (1931) — Jackson Center
Wally Byam founded Airstream in Ohio and helped popularize modern travel trailers. The company’s silver aluminum campers remain iconic nearly a century later.
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15 Major National Brands That Started In Ohio was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com