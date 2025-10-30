Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times You Should Know This Halloween

Source: VCG / Getty

Halloween is tomorrow, and many Northeast Ohio families are planning their candy runs.

To help you choose the best night, we’ve pulled the official trick-or-treat times for Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday in key cities across the region.

Whether you’re in the suburbs or right in Cleveland, these schedules will help you plan family costumes, candy stock-up runs and neighborhood visits.

Be sure to check your local city or township site just in case times change, and don’t forget to keep those porch lights on!

Trick-or-Treat Times by City

Avon — Thursday, October 30: 6-7:30 p.m.