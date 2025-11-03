Jury Selection Begins In Misdemeanor Trial Of The Subway Sandwich Hero

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

It’s pretty rare that one would even see the words “federal indictment” and “misdemeanor” in the same sentence, but when one does see it, it’s a sure bet that Trump administration shenanigans are afoot.

Remember Sean C. Dunn, aka “Sandwich Guy,” the former Justice Department employee who federal prosecutors unsuccessfully tried to indict on a charge of felony assault on a federal agent after he was captured on camera hurling a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection officer in Washington, D.C.? Well, in case you forgot, in August, the feds tried to indict Dunn on the felony charge, and grand jurors essentially responded, “Are you dumb?” One day later, prosecutors hit Dunn with a misdemeanor assault charge, to which he pleaded not guilty in September, and now, jury selection is set to begin for what might arguably be the stupidest high-profile trial of the year.

According to NBC News, prosecutors tried to have the trial delayed over a disagreement regarding jury instructions, but the presiding judge rejected their motion and ruled that the trial would proceed as scheduled.

Dunn’s attorneys previously argued that the case against their client is “selective and vindictive prosecution,” and that Dunn was singled out by the government “not because of the nature of his alleged conduct — throwing a soft object that caused no injury — but because his outspoken, viral critique of the current administration’s policing and immigration policies made him a political target.” His legal team unsuccessfully tried to get the case dismissed,

But prosecutors opposed the motion, arguing that Dunn was “recorded throwing a sandwich at a federal officer at point-blank range.”

“Point-blank range” — for a sandwich. Federal prosecutors are really out here indicating that they would describe a cafeteria food fight the same way they would a school shooting.

Look, obviously, no one is about to argue that Dunn didn’t chuck the sandwich at a federal agent. We all saw him do it. He’s captured on video shouting, “F**k you!” and, “You f*****g fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city,” before tossing the sandwich. He did it. The grand jury that declined to indict him on felony charges knew he did it.

No one cares.

Even the dumbest dummies of the MAGA world — the ones who would prefer injecting bleach to a COVID vaccine and think the District of Columbia is some foreign land full of Mexicans — didn’t bother making a big deal over a situation in which the biggest concern was how difficult it is to get a mustard stain out of a Border Patrol uniform.

This is dumb. The whole case is dumb. Whatever discussions jurors have while deliberating on a verdict will be dumb discussions, because that’s the only kind of discussion you can really have about something like this. (On the other hand, I think I just came up with a brilliant spoof of the film 12 Angry Men.)

We elected Donald Trump president for the second time, and America instantly became a living satire of America.

Seriously, what are we even doing here?

Jury Selection Begins In Misdemeanor Trial Of The Subway Sandwich Hero was originally published on newsone.com