‘Love Island’ Bombshells Ja’Na, Serena, Olandria & Chelley Magically Melanate The 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Held on Nov. 4th at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, celebrated trailblazers, rule-breakers, visionaries, and champions who have shaped culture and history with their unique talents. This year’s honorees were nothing short of spectacular. Singer Tyla, actress Demi Moore, and beauty icon Pat McGrath were among the women recognized, bringing serious style to the event on Tuesday night. A host of other A-listers, including reality TV stars like Olandria Carthen and fashionistas like Jordyn Woods, were also in attendance, showing support for the honorees and elevating the evening’s glamour.

Here are some of our favorite looks and moments that went down on the red carpet and inside the event.

Olandria Carthen

Season 7 Love Island star Olandria Carthen stunned in a red-purple gown by Christian Siriano, featuring ruched detailing and a dramatic long train. She completed the look with an elegant updo, exuding sophistication.

Chelley Bissainthe

Another Love Island Season 7 alum, Chelley Bissainthe, wore a Yinan gown with a structured top that hugged her torso before flowing into a chiffon skirt. On the Glamour red carpet, Chelley spoke to Extra TV about the bond she formed with Olandria and the importance of supporting her through recent drama. Olandria was dragged into controversy at the beginning of the month when a viral livestream captured castmate Huda Mustafa and her boyfriend, Louis Russell, from Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, laughing at a caller who used a racial slur against her.

“Everyone deserves to be defended, you know, and especially in that situation,” Chelley said, reflecting on the awful incident involving Olandria. “I can resonate in so many different ways, you know, and it just wasn’t fair, and she didn’t deserve that, so I just wanted her to know that she wasn’t standing by herself and that there are people who see her, hear her, and have her back.”

Chelley reflected on how the experience highlighted their resilience as women.

“How strong we are as women. How confident we are and just that, you know, no matter how good you try to be to the world, it’ll always have something, but you got to just keep going.”

Things didn’t end well for Mustafa after the viral livestream. Following the incident, Huda Beauty, which is not affiliated with Mustafa, announced they would cut ties with the reality TV star for upcoming campaigns.

“We are truly disappointed by Huda Mustafa’s recent live and we take all forms of racism very seriously,” the company wrote in a statement shared to Instagram Nov. 1. “While we don’t believe her actions reflect her character, we found them deeply upsetting.”

Jana Craig

Later on in the night, Love Island Season 6 standout Jana Craig appeared on the red carpet. She opted for a black gown that beautifully contrasted with her blonde hair and fresh white manicure.

Hit the flip to see a few more looks and moments.

