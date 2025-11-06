Listen Live
CMSD’s Plan Could Leave Cleveland With 29 Fewer Schools

Cleveland leaders are reacting to CMSD’s proposal that could close or merge nearly 30 schools across the district.

Published on November 6, 2025

Children's books neatly organized on a white bookshelf in a library or classroom setting. Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Source: Sarah Sloboda / Getty

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is weighing a sweeping proposal that could close or merge up to 29 schools. District leaders say the move is a response to declining enrollment, aging buildings, and the need to reallocate funding more effectively.

Mayor Justin Bibb expressed concern about the potential impact on students and neighborhoods. He urged district leaders to focus on equity and transparency throughout the process. Bibb said the city must protect Cleveland’s most vulnerable families from further disruption.

Community leaders share those concerns. They worry about the possible loss of neighborhood schools, especially on the city’s east side. Many fear closures could push families toward charter and private options, further draining CMSD resources.

Parents and educators are calling for deeper engagement before decisions are made. They want public meetings, data transparency, and a clear plan for how affected students will transition. “We want to be part of the solution,” one community member said.

CMSD officials maintain the plan is still in development. They promise to gather input from families, staff, and city leaders before submitting recommendations to the school board. The district says the goal is to strengthen academic opportunities and improve access to modern facilities, not to simply downsize.

As discussions continue, Cleveland residents are watching closely. The fate of 29 schools could shape the city’s educational landscape for decades to come.

