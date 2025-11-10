Listen Live
Guardians Pitchers Face Up to 65 Years for Alleged Betting Scheme

Two Cleveland Guardians pitchers, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, face federal charges for allegedly rigging pitches to aid sports bettors, shaking trust in MLB’s integrity.

Published on November 10, 2025

Houston Astros v Cleveland Guardians
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Bad news for Cleveland sports fans.

Federal prosecutors have charged Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, two pitchers for the Cleveland Guardians, in a federal indictment alleging a pitch-rigging scheme connected to sports bettors. Officials announced the charges on November 9, 2025.

Investigators claim Clase and Ortiz conspired with bettors to influence specific pitch outcomes for profit.

Prosecutors say Clase began participating in 2023, with Ortiz joining in mid-2025. Both allegedly agreed to throw certain pitches off-speed or intentionally outside the strike zone.

In one cited example, bettors cashed in thousands after a Clase pitch failed to top 97.95 mph and was called a ball. Ortiz was arrested Sunday at Boston Logan Airport, while Clase remains under investigation.

Major League Baseball placed both players on paid leave earlier this year after integrity monitors noticed suspicious betting activity. League officials said they are cooperating with federal authorities to protect the game’s credibility.

The Guardians organization expressed shock and said it will assist investigators. If convicted, both pitchers face lengthy prison sentences and possible lifetime bans from MLB.

The allegations mark one of the most serious gambling scandals in Cleveland baseball history, shaking fan confidence and the sport’s reputation nationwide.

Guardians Pitchers Face Up to 65 Years for Alleged Betting Scheme was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

