Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

Veterans Day is Tuesday, November 11, and several restaurants across Northeast Ohio are showing appreciation with free or discounted meals for those who served.
From classic diners to national chains, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy everything from breakfast deals to full entrées at participating locations.
Most offers are dine-in only and require a valid military ID or proof of service. Whether you’re craving a burger, a steak, or a cup of coffee, these deals are a small way for local businesses to say “thank you” to those who’ve worn the uniform.
Please Note: The following deals and discounts were gathered from publicly available online sources and participating restaurant announcements. Offers may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Availability, menu options, and participation can differ by franchise. We encourage readers to verify details directly with each restaurant before visiting. NewsTalk Cleveland is not responsible for any changes, inaccuracies, or discrepancies in the listed promotions.
Applebee’s
Free entrée from select menu; some locations include future credit.
Chili’s
Free dine-in meal from a special Veterans Day menu.
Texas Roadhouse
Free meal vouchers distributed on Nov. 11 for later redemption.
Buffalo Wild Wings
10 free boneless wings + fries (dine-in).
Little Caesars
Free Lunch Combo (11 a.m.–2 p.m.).
Starbucks
Free tall hot or iced brewed coffee for service members/spouses.
Red Robin
Free Big Tavern Burger + bottomless side (dine-in).
Red Lobster
Free Shrimp & Chips entrée (participating locations).
California Pizza Kitchen
Free entrée + drink; BOGO credit for return visit.
Chipotle
BOGO entrée, 4–8 p.m. (with ID).
Firehouse Subs
BOGO sub with military ID.
Shake Shack
Free ShackBurger (qualifying ID).
Smoothie King
Free 20-oz smoothies (time window varies).
TGI Fridays
Free meal from select options (time window listed).
White Castle
Free combo or breakfast meal.
Cicis Pizza
Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty military (participating locations)
Denny’s
Free breakfast item at participating restaurants.
IHOP
Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes (or pancake combo, dine-in).
Golden Corral
Military Appreciation Night free “thank you” meal (Nov. 11).
Hooters
Free select menu item with drink purchase.
Mission BBQ
Free sandwich for Veterans on November 11.
Bob Evans
Free farm-fresh meal from a special menu.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Veterans Day freebie/discount (varies by location).
Smokey Bones
Free entrée options for veterans (dine-in, ID).
Perry’s Steakhouse
Complimentary dinner-cut pork chop with paying guest; half off if solo/with vets. Reservation + ID required.
