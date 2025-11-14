DOJ Sues To Block New California Voting Map In Redistricting Fight

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a new front in an escalating assault on democratic norms, filing a high-stakes lawsuit to block California’s newly approved congressional district map.

According to the complaint filed in federal court on Thursday, the Justice Department is challenging the voter-approved Proposition 50, a constitutional amendment that allows Democratic lawmakers to redraw congressional districts and potentially flip as many as five Republican-held House seats in the 2026 midterms — a necessary measure to aggressively counter the mid-decade GOP redistricting maneuvers initiated at Trump’s urging in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The unprecedented intervention, which takes aim at the new map approved by more than 64% of California voters, exposes the Trump administration’s increasingly overt attempts to cheat by rigging elections to maintain power at all costs.

In their complaints, the Justice Department, along with the California GO,P allege that the new voter-approved maps result in a “racial gerrymander” that “violates the U.S. Constitution.” The suit also claims that California Democrats used race as a factor when proposing the redrawn map, giving Hispanic voters the advantage.

“The end result is a map that manipulates district lines in the name of bolstering the voting power of Hispanic Californians because of their race,” lawyers for the Justice Department wrote in their complaint. “Our Constitution does not tolerate this racial gerrymander.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also responded to the victory, calling the plan “an attack on civil rights.”

“California’s redistricting scheme is a brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process,” Bondi said in a statement. “Governor [Gavin] Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand.”

The MAGA lawsuit exposes the selective and deeply partisan posture of the Trump Justice Department.

Despite Trump personally calling on Republican legislatures to redraw maps nationwide to maximize GOP advantage, the DOJ has not taken federal action against any Republican-led state engaged in the same or more extreme partisan redistricting as a display of partisan bias.

As civil rights advocates have noted, maps in Texas and Missouri have been widely criticized for disenfranchising minority communities—yet not one was challenged by Bondi’s justice department. This is the first mid-decade redistricting case the DOJ has touched—because this is the one that threatens Republicans’ control of the U.S. House.

In a staunch and sharply worded response, California officials dismissed the Trump administration’s complaint outright, with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokesperson, Brandon Richards, saying in a statement, “These losers lost at the ballot box and soon they will also lose in court.”

The Trump administration’s legal escalation is the latest chapter in a coordinated effort to manipulate electoral maps across the country in service of a president openly hostile to democratic constraints. The lawsuit exposes the ongoing pattern of the Trump Administration weaponizing federal power to secure partisan advantage and suppress voter influence by transforming the Justice Department into an extension of Trump’s personal staff.

While Proposition 50 was widely described as a direct response to Texas’ new map that was redrawn after Trump urged Republicans there to pick up five seats by dismantling previously competitive districts, unlike in Texas, where Republicans used legislation to rewrite maps, California Democrats were required to obtain voter approval to override the state’s independent redistricting commission, revealing that the decision is of the people.

The national stakes are enormous. Republicans currently hold 219 House seats to Democrats’ 214. If Proposition 50 survives, Democrats stand a clear chance to retake the House in 2026—opening the door to rigorous congressional oversight and jeopardizing Trump’s ability to rule unchecked.

The battle now heads to federal court, where California’s voter-approved plan faces a Justice Department determined to overturn the will of the electorate.

With Trump openly campaigning on the preservation of minority rule and the erosion of democratic checks, the lawsuit signals that the fight for the 2026 House majority—and the survival of American democracy itself—will not be confined to the ballot box; it will be waged in courtrooms, at the urging of a president hell bent on rigging the system to keep power at all costs.

