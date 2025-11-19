Listen Live
Close
Books

Reshona Landfair's New Memoir Reveals R. Kelly's Abuse

Reshona Landfair’s New Memoir Reveals R. Kelly’s Abuse & Reclaiming Her Life

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lifetime Presents A Screening Of "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning"

Reshona Landfair, a woman whose testimony contributed to the conviction of R. Kelly, is releasing a memoir recounting her experience with the disgraced singer.

Landfair was known as “Jane Doe” and was the 14-year-old victim in the child pornography video that led to his sex-trafficking and abuse convictions. Her memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?, recounts her life during the time that made Kelly’s abuse possible and how it has affected her life.

According to PEOPLE, the memoir outlines a pattern of abuse, “from her family members, music business executives, social services and law enforcement — of looking away when it came to Kelly.”

Who’s Watching Shorty? is Landfair’s brave and uplifting story he writes in second person, to address her younger self, offering lessons on how to heal, and her abuser, who she has worked hard to move past by starting a nonprofit to help young women like her,” a summary of the book said.

“I wrote this book because I want other young women to know that no matter what has been done to you, or what you have endured, it was not your fault,” Landfair says in a statement to PEOPLE. “Show yourself some grace and the healing will begin.”

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, NC after being convicted to multiple racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography and several other charges between two trials in 2021 and 2022.

Who’s Watching Shorty? will release in Feb. 2026 and is available for presale wherever books are sold.

Reshona Landfair’s New Memoir Reveals R. Kelly’s Abuse & Reclaiming Her Life was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
6 Items
Entertainment

6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies

12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Local

Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

15 Items
MakeUp

Steal Love Island’s Olandria Carthen’s Bright Blushy Makeup Routine

10 Items
Local

Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close