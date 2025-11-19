Reshona Landfair, a woman whose testimony contributed to the conviction of R. Kelly, is releasing a memoir recounting her experience with the disgraced singer.

Landfair was known as “Jane Doe” and was the 14-year-old victim in the child pornography video that led to his sex-trafficking and abuse convictions. Her memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?, recounts her life during the time that made Kelly’s abuse possible and how it has affected her life.

According to PEOPLE, the memoir outlines a pattern of abuse, “from her family members, music business executives, social services and law enforcement — of looking away when it came to Kelly.”

“Who’s Watching Shorty? is Landfair’s brave and uplifting story he writes in second person, to address her younger self, offering lessons on how to heal, and her abuser, who she has worked hard to move past by starting a nonprofit to help young women like her,” a summary of the book said.

“I wrote this book because I want other young women to know that no matter what has been done to you, or what you have endured, it was not your fault,” Landfair says in a statement to PEOPLE. “Show yourself some grace and the healing will begin.”

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, NC after being convicted to multiple racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography and several other charges between two trials in 2021 and 2022.

Who’s Watching Shorty? will release in Feb. 2026 and is available for presale wherever books are sold.

Reshona Landfair’s New Memoir Reveals R. Kelly’s Abuse & Reclaiming Her Life was originally published on hiphopnc.com