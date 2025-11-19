Listen Live
Shedeur Sanders Struggles, Then Finds Home Burglarized

Shedeur Sanders Struggles in NFL Debut & Victim Of $200K Home Robbery

The Cleveland Browns rookie completed just four passes in a rough first NFL appearance — only to learn his home was burglarized while he played.

Published on November 19, 2025

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders just can’t catch a break. 

On Sunday, Sanders finally made his NFL debut after starting quarterback Dillion Gabriel was taken from the game with a possible concussion and he looked horrible. Sanders completed just 4 of 16 passes for a measly 47 yards. He also threw an interception and took two sacks. 

But as if that wasn’t bad enough, Sanders’ house was broken into while he was playing in the first regular-season game of his career.  The Medina County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from the house. 

Sanders, 23, didn’t have much positive to take away from the game, being brutally honest about his performance. 

“I don’t think I played good at all,” Sanders said after his debut. “I think it’s a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable even throwing routes with Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall we just gotta go next week and understand, so then we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do.”

Sanders is expected to get his first NFL start in Week 12 when the Browns face the Raiders, and he will have to get ready for this game knowing his house was just broken into.  

Sanders is one of several notable athletes whose homes were broken into while they were on the field.

See social media’s reaction to his debut and robbery below.

“Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s homes were burglarized during the 2024 season, as was Joe Burrow’s. In February 2025, federal prosecutors charged seven men — alleged members of a South American crime syndicate — with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. All of those burglaries occurred when those players were out of town for games; Sanders and the Browns were home Sunday,” CBS reports

Shedeur Sanders Struggles in NFL Debut & Victim Of $200K Home Robbery was originally published on cassiuslife.com

