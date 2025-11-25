Holiday Deals You Can’t Miss on Today’s Tecky Tuesday

Huge TV discounts, including 85-inch Vizio for $378 and 75-inch Toshiba for $399.

Popular gift ideas include Therabody Smart Goggles, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring.

Nintendo Switch II bundles and Meta smart glasses also featured among holiday deals.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Techie Tuesday on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show was full of helpful holiday deals as Beyoncé ATL guided listeners through some of the biggest discounts available right now. She explained that this is one of the best times of the year to save money on electronics and practical gifts for your family.

She started with TV deals, which she said are especially strong this season. Beyoncé ATL playfully reminded Rickey that she told him to wait before buying his last TV, because Best Buy currently has an 85-inch Vizio for about 378 dollars. For shoppers who are not concerned with brand names, she mentioned an 85-inch TV on Amazon for around 669 dollars. She also highlighted a 75-inch Toshiba for 399 dollars and a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV for 59 dollars—perfect for a kitchen, bathroom, or small playroom.

She reminded listeners that all the deals will be posted on her Instagram at Beyoncé ATL so people can find them easily.

Next, she moved into gift ideas. One of the most popular items was the Therabody Smart Goggles, designed to massage your temples and warm your eyes to ease strain, stress, and migraines. Rickey said he owns a pair and uses them instead of eye drops because the steam helps keep his vision clear throughout the day. They are currently listed at 179 dollars on Amazon.

For fitness fans, she mentioned the Apple Watch and the Oura Ring, which track sleep, heart rate, oxygen levels, and more. Some versions of the Oura Ring do not require a subscription, making it a strong gift for long-term use.

She also highlighted the Spark Pro II smart water bottle, which lights up when it is time to drink more water. It connects to an app and comes in two sizes.

Gamers will appreciate Nintendo Switch II bundles starting around 499 dollars, and for those who like wearable tech, the Meta smart glasses with an upgraded 12-megapixel camera are on sale at Best Buy.

For sports lovers and anyone who deals with tight muscles, she recommended the Hypervolt 2 massage gun, priced at 109 dollars on Amazon or 269 dollars for the advanced model. And for people who love to cook, she pointed out the MEATER Plus smart thermometer, which connects to your phone so you can monitor your food from anywhere.

Beyoncé ATL encouraged listeners to keep checking her Instagram throughout the holiday season as more deals continue to roll out.

Holiday Deals You Can’t Miss on Today’s Tecky Tuesday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com